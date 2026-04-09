Dcn. Rasmussen served three parishes

BETTENDORF — Deacon Richard John “Rick” Ras­mussen died March 31 at Imboden Creek in Decatur, Illinois.

He was born May 3, 1930, in Woodmere, Long Island, New York, to Anna Rasmussen Kerwin. He was united in marriage to Mary Jane Norkus on Aug. 31, 1951, in Euphrata, Washington. She preceded him in death on May 27, 2020.

Rasmussen’s military career spanned two significant conflicts, as he was a veteran of the Korean and the Vietnam Wars. In recognition of his courage, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment to his fellow servicemen, he was awarded two Bronze Stars, the Air Force Commendation Medal, and the Purple Heart.

Following his distinguished military service, he continued his lifelong dedication to his country through a civilian career at the U.S. Army’s Rock Island Arsenal as a logistics maintenance manager. He retired after 40 years of government service.

On June 4, 1988, Rasmussen was ordained to the diaconate in the Diocese of Davenport. He was assigned to St. John Vianney Parish in Bettendorf, Holy Family Parish in Davenport, and was a longtime deacon at St. Paul the Apostle Parish in Davenport, where he ministered with compassion, humility, and a servant’s heart. His presence brought comfort and guidance to many, and his dedication to the Church was unwavering.

He was active with the Disabled American Veterans, Boy Scouts of America (now Scouting America), and was a Fourth Degree member of the Knights of Columbus.

Survivors include children Laura (Gary) Birschbach, Decatur; Richard (Mary Jo) Rasmussen II, Newport, Pennsylvania; Bridget (Jim) Dunlap, Denver, Colorado; Tess (Chris) Allen, Naples, Florida; Charles (Sachiko) Rasmussen, Eau Claire, Wisconsin; 18 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; and five siblings.

His visitation begins with a rosary at 3:30 p.m. April 9 at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home in Dav­enport until 6 p.m. His funeral is April 10 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Bettendorf. Burial with military honors follows at National Cemetery on Arsenal Island.

Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or St. Serra Club.