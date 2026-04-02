Conference inspires youth to ‘Keep Hopin’’ for Christ

By Lindsay Steele

The Catholic Messenger

Seventh-grader Henry Harris wasn’t sure he wanted to attend the Iowa Catholic Youth Conference (ICYC). “There were other things I wanted to do, and I don’t really like big crowds,” he admitted.

After spending the day singing worship music, listening to witness talks, celebrating Mass with hundreds of his peers and learning more about the Catholic faith, the teen from St. Thomas More Parish in Coralville changed his tune. “I believe that going to ICYC was a good thing for me to do, especially during Lent. Next year, I will invite more of my friends to go with me.”

More than 300 youths and parents gathered for the conference at St. Ludmila Parish and School in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on March 22. The Dubuque Arch­diocese and Daven­port Diocese cohost the annual event for middle school youths and their parents.

Bishop Dennis Walsh presided at Mass to start the day. Deacon Mike Linnenbrink, who serves a cluster of four parishes in Lee County, assisted at the Mass alongside altar servers Emma Pullinger of St. Paul the Apostle Parish-Davenport and Madeleine Stanforth of Sacred Heart Cathedral-Davenport. The Cedar Rapids parish’s pastor, Father Ken Glaser, spoke and sang about “roll(ing) away the stone” in his homily, basing his message on the story of Lazarus and his sisters. The priest asked, “Have you ever thought about the power of God in your life… not only at the time of death but today, as students?”

Father Glaser believes it takes strength to be a Christian in today’s increasingly secular world. “Do we allow the Holy Spirit to dwell within us, not only here when it’s convenient at ICYC… when we’re in a church where everyone thinks it’s kind of cool to be Catholic? Do we have that same commitment when we go beyond these four walls?” He encouraged the youths to go forth filled with hope and promise, “but more importantly, take it out into the world.”

After Mass, participants engaged in interactive activities and attended breakout sessions led by teens and adults from the Davenport Diocese and Dubuque Archdiocese. The Scally Brothers, an Ohio-based contemporary Christian pop-rock ensemble, explained the origins of their ministry and the inspiration behind some of their most well-known songs. Jake Scally, the 20-something vocalist and keyboardist, said he and his brother, Zach, who plays guitar, began honing their music ministry skills as teenagers. Their parish did not have youth ministry events, so they planned their own. Jake explained that their breakthrough radio hit “Keep Hopin’” was inspired by an elderly woman who came to one of their shows at the insistence of a friend, and decided to become a Christian. The woman kept in touch with the band. “As long as there is breath in my lungs, God is not done writing my story,” she told them.

The Scallys encouraged ICYC participants to consider their unique strengths and how to use them for God’s glory. “If God can take two of the most untalented people in the world” and turn them into full-time musicians and evangelists, “imagine what he can do with you,” Jake Scally said. “Together, we can build up the Church.”

The band roused the crowd with a late afternoon concert, followed by a closing prayer by Bishop Walsh.

Positive feedback

Lily Stadelmann of Sacred Heart Parish-Newton attended ICYC last year and was eager to go again in 2026. “I really love learning more about Christ and how I can have him in my life every day, especially in hard times.”

Oliver Gehl, a member of the Coralville parish, attended a breakout session with Bishop Walsh and enjoyed “learning more about the bishop’s role in the Catholic Church because I’m interested in the different roles and how they work.”

The Scally Brothers were a highlight for many. Charlee Meyer, a member of St. Joseph Parish in DeWitt, found their desire to plan youth ministry programs as teenagers inspiring. “I don’t think I could do that,” she said.

Parents were invited to attend alongside their children, and to participate in parent-centric breakout sessions. “It was a fun opportunity for a mom/son day,” said Molly McWilliam, who participated alongside her seventh-grader, Mac. “You always pick up something you hadn’t known before,” said the mother, a member of the Coralville parish.

ICYC was also a family affair for sixth-grader Riley Welbourne Eleázar. “We went to ICYC to expose Riley to more of the fun aspects of the Church and get him to meet new people and learn more about the faith,” said his mother, Miranda. “This was his first time doing anything like this. He was anxious when we went, because it was a new experience, but he had a great time.” Riley, a member of the Coralville parish, said he enjoyed the concert and breakout sessions the most.

EPIC and pro teens

High schoolers gathered at St. Ludmila’s the previous evening for EPIC, a program for youth in grades 9-12. The event began with a pizza dinner, followed by witness talks and small group discussions. The Scally Brothers offered a high-energy performance to close out the night.

Tanner Knight, a University of Iowa student, offered a witness talk during the high school event and served as one of the emcees. “This was not my first time doing something like this, (and) I was more than happy to do it again,” he said. “It is and was an amazing opportunity to be in a position that allows me to inspire young individuals to be proud of their faith. The best part of the experience was being able to share my story through a witness talk. I don’t know what others were going through but wanted to recognize that they are not alone in their struggles.”

About a third of EPIC participants chose to volunteer as “pro teens” during the weekend. This new service opportunity, which gave older youths the opportunity to help with hospitality, navigation, group leading and other tasks, came about in response to feedback from last year’s high school gathering. “We learned that they don’t want to just attend, but want to be an integral part of it,” said Trevor Pullinger, director of faith formation and catechesis coordinator for the Diocese of Davenport. The pro teens participated in a series of Zoom sessions to prepare for the conferences, he added. “They were taught not just what to do but what discipleship is about.”

Pro teen Madison Singbeil, a senior at Solon High School and a member of St. Mary Parish-Solon, had the opportunity to lead a small group discussion at EPIC. “They were so willing and open to talk about their faith and their journey to get where they are now.”

While initially nervous about the leadership opportunity, the Zoom sessions gave her confidence. The experience, overall, was faith-enriching. “I had such an amazing time and this was an amazing way to show my Catholic leadership.”