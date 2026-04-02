Conference explores hopes for Gen Z

By Anne Marie Amacher

The Catholic Messenger

DAVENPORT — A conference for scholars, leaders and community members to explore how the Catholic Church can respond to pressing social issues of our time is April 24-26 on the St. Ambrose University campus.

“From A(mbrose) to (Gen.) Z: Resourcing the Tradition in Response to Contemporary Concerns in the Church” is presented by the Academy for the Study of St. Ambrose of Milan (ASSAM). Participants will explore topics including ecological care, inclusion, leadership and the vitality of faith among younger generations. A keynote address by Cardinal Timothy Radcliffe, OP, will anchor a series of panels, presentations, and discussions led by experts from around the world.

“This is a unique opportunity to hear directly from a global leader in the Church at a time when thoughtful dialogue and listening are more important than ever,” said Ethan Gannaway, co-director of ASSAM and adjunct professor of history at St. Ambrose.

April 24

4 p.m. Bishop Dennis Walsh will preside at an opening Mass in Christ the King Chapel.

Amy Novak, president and CEO of St. Ambrose University in Davenport and Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Todd Olson, president of Mount Mercy University, kick off the event at 5:30 p.m. in the Rogalski Center ballroom. Their topic is “Reimagining the Catholic University: Drawing Upon the Charisms and Values of our Founders in Times of Complex Change.” Novak will then welcome participants and keynote speaker Cardinal Radcliffe will offer his talk, “How Can We Give Hope to the Young?” at 7 p.m. in the ballroom.

“Hosting Cardinal Radcliffe is a tremendous opportunity for our community,” said Novak. “His voice has helped guide global conversations around faith, belonging, and renewal. This conference invites all of us to engage those same questions with openness, hope and purpose.”

April 25

Topics throughout the day in the Rogalski Center focus on Gen Z.

8-8:45 a.m. Addressing Gen Z: Mara Adams, professor of theology at St. Ambrose University, will speak on “Anxious Young Souls and Restless Hearts: St. Ambrose and the Christian Tradition on Anxiety.” Kevin Vaughn, associate professor of theology and religious studies and director of the Braegelman program in Catholic Studies at the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth, Minnesota, then speaks on “Intergenerational Harmony: Pope Francis’ ‘Classic’ Approach to Modern Youth.”

9-9:40 a.m. Dr. Nabil Tueme, a national speaker from the Springtide Research Institute, will talk on “Catholic Teens and Young Adults Today.”

10-10:40 a.m. Timothy Matovina, professor of theology at University of Notre Dame, and Juan Miguel Alvarez, director of Haciendo Caminos, will speak on “A Gift from God: The Faith of Young Latino Catholics.”

11-11:40 a.m. Krisanne Vaillancourt Murphy, executive director of the Catholic Mobilizing Network, speaks on “Ending the Death Penalty, Advancing Justice and Beginning Healing.”

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. a student roundtable session includes Tom Chapman, executive director of the Iowa Catholic Conference; Donna Carroll, executive director of the Association of Catholic Colleges and Universities; Matovina, Alaverez, Vaillancourt Murphy, Tueme and Vaugnh.

1-1:40 p.m. Carroll will speak on “Women in Catholic Leadership: Breaking Barriers and Building Bridges.”

1:55-2:35 p.m. Julia Sadusky of Lux Counseling and Consulting, will present a virtual talk on “LGBTQ+ Experiences of the Catholic Church.”

2:50-3:30 p.m. Chapman will address “AI and the Church’s Public Witness on the Dignity of the Human Person.”

3:40-5:40 p.m. are concurrent paper sessions where presenters share their research. The audience can move between talks that include:

Ambrose of Milan (A)

3:40-4:10 p.m. Father Pierluigi Banna, a priest, theologian and adjunct instructor of pastristic theology from Milan, Italy, “Ambrose and New Perspectives on Solitude.”

4:10-4:40 p.m. Father Francesco Braschi, founder and first director for Slavistics of the Academia Ambrosiana and Life Fellow of the Veneranda Biblioteca Ambrosian and professor of theology at Catholic University of Sacred Heart in Milan, Italy, “Everyday Challenges in Ambrose’s Letters.”

4:40-5:10 p.m. Lisa Powell, professor of theology at St. Ambrose, “Ambrose of Milan and the Development of Mary as Scholar and Teacher.”

5:10-5:40 p.m. Geert de Korte, Vrije Universiteit (Amsterdam, Netherlands), Israel consultant, Dutch Center for Israel Studies in Jerusalem, Israel, “Old and New Ways of Interaction between Jews and Christians.”

Serving those in Need (B)

3:40-4:10 p.m. Keri Manning, professor of history at St. Ambrose, “Corita Kent: Art, Justice, Conscience and Dissent in the CIT.”

4:10-4:40 p.m. Matthew Coomber, professor of theology at St. Ambrose and an Episcopal priest, “The Christian Mandate to Serve the Vulnerable, from St. Ambrose to Pope Leo XIV.”

4:40-5:10 p.m. Marcela Andokova, associate professor of classical philology from Comenius University in Bratislava, Slovakia, “ianua mea omni uenienti patebat: Ambrose’s Ethics of Hospitality toward Foreigners.”

5:10-5:40 p.m. Michele Petersen, visiting assistant professor of theology at St. Ambrose, “Contemplative Awareness as Serving (In)Justice in Action.”

7:30-8:30 p.m. Paul Herrera, a student and apprentice of the late Father Edward Catich, will speak on “Father Edward Catich’s Theophany and Disruptive Church Art.” The St. Ambrose University Chamber Singers, directed by Nathan Windt, will follow.

April 26

7:45-9:15 a.m. are concurrent paper sessions, including:

The Environment (A)

8:15-8:45 a.m. Paola Moretti, associate professor of literary studies, philology and lingulistics from the University of Milan, Italy, “Ambrose and the Environmental Challenge.”

8:45-9:15 a.m. Father Bud Grant, professor and chairman of theology and co-director of ASSAM, “Saving Nature: Creation as a Sacramental Presence of Christ.”

Reflections (B)

8:15-8:45 a.m. Gannaway, “Artificial Intelligence, Ambrosian Wisdom and the Church.”

8:45-9:15 a.m. Joseph Hebert, professor of political science at St. Ambrose, “Religion, Natural Law and the Contemporary Search for Meaning.”

9:30-10:10 a.m. Next steps panel and closing with Cardinal Radcliffe, Chapman, Alvarez, Carroll and Sadusky (virtual).

10:30 a.m. Father Dale Mallory, chaplain at St. Ambrose, will preside at the closing Mass with the homily by Cardinal Radcliffe in Christ the King Chapel.

The event is open to all — including scholars, clergy, the faith community, students and members of the public interested in exploring contemporary issues through the lens of faith and reason. Space is limited, early registration is encouraged. Schedule is subject to change.

Cost is $20, students and clergy/religious are free. There is a 50% discount for church groups. Once you submit your registration form, there will be a link to submit payment.

Registration gives access to all talks, swag bag and lunch on Saturday. Continental breakfast, coffee, tea, snacks are complimentary.

For more information, including registration details, visit the conference website https://www.stambroseofmilan.com/2026-conference or email ASSAM@sau.edu.