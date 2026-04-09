Centerville teen shares his journey

By Lindsay Steele

Faces in Faith

(This is part of a series on diocesan Catholics’ unique faith journeys.)

CENTERVILLE — Teenager Leo White doesn’t mind sharing his faith in the public square. Whether dressing up as Pope Leo XIV for his parish’s Pancake Day float or dispelling misconceptions about Catholicism with his peers, he says he’s eager to share “the good word of our Church with as many people as I can. I also make it a goal to try and get people to Mass!”

Leo, son of Amber and John White, is a member of St. Mary Parish in Centerville. Catholic since birth, the high schooler’s faith journey “really picked up within the last couple of years.” A transformative confession experience led him to attend Mass more often and become an altar server. “My regular attendance has also encouraged my family to start attending Mass more often, which has helped all of us grow closer together with each other and the Lord.”

He credits Father Timothy Armbruster, C.PP.S., the parish’s former pastor, for encouraging him to get more involved at Mass and in the life of the parish. “His impact helped me deepen the relationship I have with the Church.”

The 2025 National Catholic Youth Conference also made an impression. “It was a great experience that assisted me in (forming) a much stronger relationship with God and allowed me to connect with other youth in the Church.”

While he has many favorite saints, Mary, the mother of God, is at the top of his list. “That one needs no explanation,” he said. The “politically active” teen is also interested in learning about saints who, in their day, stepped into the political realm to promote dignity and freedom. Pope St. Leo I, his patron saint for confirmation, “led the Church to great heights, securing papal authority and defending Rome from invasion. He was known for his great political leadership in the region and in the Church.” He also looks up to Pope St. John Paul II for his spiritual and political role in the collapse of communism in Central and Eastern Europe.

Like his favorite saints, Leo doesn’t shy away from opportunities to dialogue with people of other faith backgrounds. “One thing that is often brought to my attention in the current culture, especially with people my age, is that they are looking for an entertaining performance rather than a celebration only fit for Christ the King, which is what you will find at a Catholic Mass.” He wants people to understand that Mass is, first and foremost, about God. “Do not go to church for your own ego, for the approval of others, or to just get some donuts after, but rather to worship the Lord.”

Leo admits he feels like “an odd one out” in the current culture, but he sees that as motivation, not a deterrent. “We can change (the culture) by fearlessly evangelizing and spreading the Word of God.” Submitting to God and leaning into the promise of salvation gives him the courage to do that. Finding people who appreciate his dedication to the faith has also been helpful. “Many of these people I have met through attending Mass and attending many church events.”

In Leo’s mind, “there is no other way to be Catholic than being ‘all in.’”