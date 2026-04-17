Catholic Messenger Conversations Episode 80 – Faith Formation, Friendship and a Funeral

Trevor Pullinger, faith formation director and catechesis coordinator for the Davenport Diocese, gives us his take on some hot topics in the Church such as how parents can teach the faith to their kids and how to evangelize friends or family who have stopped practicing Catholicism. He talks about his own journey going from being a single student discerning a call to the priesthood to a married man now preparing to become a permanent deacon. In light of Bishop Emeritus William E. Franklin’s funeral Mass this week, Trevor talks about his time working for a funeral director. He reflects on why funerals are important in Catholic tradition and the connection between the living and the dead.

Music for this podcast is “Funky Delight, Version 1,” courtesy of udio.com, inspired by David Baker, 2026.
You can hear all our podcasts on your favorite podcast platform including Apple podcasts, iHeartmedia, TuneIn and more. This segment was produced and recorded at KALA Radio Studios, St. Ambrose University, Davenport, Iowa, USA.

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