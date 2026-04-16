Catholic Campaign for Human Development internship

The diocesan Office of Social Action is now accepting applications for the 2026/2027 Catholic Campaign for Human Development (CCHD) internship. This internship provides a unique opportunity to support those who live on the margins of society.

The Catholic Campaign for Human Development (CCHD) is the official anti-poverty, social justice program of the U.S. Catholic bishops, working to promote systemic change, leadership development and empowerment of low-income communities through grants and transformative education.

The internship is 14 flexible hours per week for 24 weeks. Salary is $20 an hour. The intern must be able to participate in virtual training May 27-29. After completing the training, the intern will work with Quad Cities Interfaith, Escucha Mi Voz and/or local CCHD funded groups. Tasks will vary but may include: parish education, training and outreach, letter and article writing, research, or developing relationships with the community organizations.

Spanish speaking is preferred but not required.

Applications are due May 2. For more information or to apply for the internship go to http://www.davenportdiocese.org/cchd-internship-opportunities.