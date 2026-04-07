Page updated March 31, 2026

Some events may be in order by group type. Some events are also listed in our Calendar of Events category section besides this area

Calendar Events

April 9

Davenport — Eagles’ Wings will offer adoration and reconciliation at 10 a.m., and Mass at 11 a.m. with lunch to follow. A free will donation will be accepted.

April 11

Iowa City — St. Wenceslaus Parish is hosting a communal penance service at noon in preparation for Divine Mercy Sunday.

April 12

Davenport — Sacred Heart Cathedral is hosting Divine Mercy Sunday from 2-4 p.m. Event includes adoration, Chaplet of Divine Mercy (3 p.m.), confession and music.

Iowa City — St. Wenceslaus Parish is hosting a holy hour for Divine Mercy Sunday from 3-4 p.m.

April 13

Wheatland — Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat is hosting a clergy retreat day from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Clergy who practice self-care are more successful in their roles, able to serve more fully and lead their churches more effectively. A free will offering will be accepted. Sign up at theprairieretreat.org, email: olpretreat@chmiowa.org or call 563-374-1092.

April 22

Burlington — A Eucharistic revival celebration will take place from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Burlington Memorial Auditorium. Speakers include Anna Grace Marino, Graeson Dall and singer/songwriter Steve Angrisano. Cost is $5, lunch provided.

April 24-26

Davenport — From A(mbrose) to (Gen.) Z: Resourcing the Tradition in Response to Contemporary Concerns in the Church is a three-day international conference taking place at St. Ambrose University. It brings together clergy, parish leaders, students, scholars, and lay Catholics to explore how the Catholic intellectual and social tradition can help the Church respond to deep social challenges with hope and action. The event features a keynote address by Cardinal Timothy Radcliffe, O.P., panel discussions, and sessions on topics such as supporting Gen Z, welcoming marginalized communities, leadership roles for women, Church-state relations, and care for creation. The conference is open to the public. Details and registration at

stambroseofmilan.com/2026-conference.

May 1

Clinton — Father Khoa Le will give a piano concert at Jesus Christ, Prince of Peace Parish at 4:30 p.m. No cost to attend, refreshments to follow.

May 2

Davenport — St. Martin de Porres Society will offer a trip to the DuSable Black History Museum in Chicago. Bus boards in the northwest corner of the Sacred Heart Cathedral lot at 6:30 a.m. with departure at 7 a.m. Cost is $20 per person with only 22 seats available. Cost includes transportation, museum admission and guided tour. Participants are responsible for cost of lunch on their own. Estimated arrived back in Davenport around 6:30 p.m. For more information or to make a reservation contact Thomas Mason IV at thomasmason1928@gmail.com by April 20.

May 5

Wheatland — Celebrate Mass on the Prairie at 10 a.m. with Father Stephen Page at Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat. A free will donation will be accepted.

July 6-11

Rock Island, Ill. — An icon painting workshop will take place daily from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at St. George Greek Orthodox Church. Cost is $850 and includes all painting materials. Space is limited; a non-refundable deposit of $250 is required to reserve a place in this workshop. Email theodoreicons@gmail.com or go to theodoreicons.com for more information.

Other

New Messenger Podcast

In the latest Catholic Messenger Conversations podcast, recorded last month, Bishop Dennis Walsh answers questions on a variety of topics, including his recent trip to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to accompany families during their ICE check-ins. “Generally, they are applying for asylum in the U.S. and have a right to due process,” he said. “For many of them, it’s a fear-filled time, not knowing if they’re going to be detained at that moment … and sent back (to their country of origin) before they can make their case for asylum.” The bishop also shared his thoughts on the NCAA basketball tournament (Go Duke!), the Chrism Mass, the uptick in individuals joining the Church in the Diocese of Davenport, and his favorite liturgy. Listen on your favorite podcasting app or at www.catholicmessenger.net/podcasting.

ONGOING

The St. Andrew of Crete Byzantine Catholic Outreach of Iowa celebrates a Divine Liturgy every third Sunday of the month at St. Patrick Church in Iowa City (Sacred Heart Chapel). Contact Father Bruce Riebe with questions at 440-227-5037.

A LIFE Runners Chapter is being started in the Quad Cities. Life Runners use prayer and teamwork to defend life from conception until natural death. Running optional… Faith required. If you are interested in becoming a charter member, go to https://band.us/n/ababAcndt3P8Q or call/text Al and Beth Budelier at 815-499-8010.

Online/Rock Island, Ill. — For a list of upcoming Benet House Retreat Center events go to www.smmsister.org/retreats.

Davenport — The St. Anthony Parish book study group recently began studying “Separation of Church and Hate” by John Fuglesang. The group meets Mondays at 6 p.m. in the parish center.

Davenport — The Catholic Messenger hosts a monthly podcast, Catholic Messenger Conversations. Listen to the podcasts at www.catholicmessenger.net/podcasting or on your favorite podcasting app.

The Catholic Service Board seeks new members to join the organization for fellowship, fun and to assist its endeavors to support the Kahl Home in Davenport and other nonprofit organizations. For more information about Catholic Service Board or for membership information, contact CSB Vice President Pam Brandt at

pambrandt8@gmail.com or 563-505-9305.

Online prayer groups at Our Lady of the Prairie meet weekly. Pray the Lectio Divina Tuesdays from 9-10 a.m. The centering prayer group meets Wednesdays from 1-2:30 p.m. Register at www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092 for more information.

Online book studies at Our Lady of the Prairie begin soon and meet monthly. For a list of books and meeting times, go to www.theprairieretreat.org.

Prairiewoods Franciscan Spirituality Center in Hiawatha, Iowa focuses on the intersection of ecology, spirituality and holistic health in an effort to help people of all faiths and cultures improve their relationship with God, nature and others. Go to www.Prairiewoods.org for a list of upcoming retreats, or call 319-395-6700.

Project Rachel is a confidential, post-abortion healing ministry of the Catholic Church offering hope and healing to women and men hurting from past abortions. Call (563) 333-4107 Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Or, email projectrachel@diodav.org.

Natural Family Planning courses

Learn the Couple to Couple League method of Natural Family Planning (NFP), which gives couples the knowledge to track fertility signs as a way to achieve or avoid pregnancy. NFP is the only method of family planning approved by the Catholic Church and modern, symptom-based methods demonstrate an accuracy of about 99% in identifying times of fertility and infertility, according to the European Society for Human Reproduction and Embryology. Self-paced, online classes are available. Go to https://ccli.org/main-nfp/ or contact Al and Beth Budelier at (563) 324-7040 or elizabethimel@yahoo.com for more information.

The Iowa Catholic Conference (ICC) encourages you to sign up for its newsletter. The ICC is the official public policy voice of the bishops and Catholic Church in Iowa. Go to www.iowacatholicconference.org and click on “Join the Network.”

New Melleray Abbey in Peosta, Iowa, offers private discernment retreats. For more information contact Matt at MLM319656@gmail.com.

The Diocese of Davenport does not use GoFundMe to collect donations for any purpose. To make sure donated funds support parishes, schools, Upon This Rock, the Annual Diocesan Appeal, or other diocesan ministries, please give through the official and secure online platforms found on the diocesan website at www.davenportdiocese.org. This will ensure that every gift reaches its intended purpose. For any questions regarding donations pages or inquiries regarding giving to diocesan institutions, contact the Office of Stewardship at 563-888-4252 or Finance Department at 563-888-4365, or reach out directly to the parish, school, or ministry.