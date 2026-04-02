Bishop recounts ‘defining moment’ at Chrism Mass

By Dan Russo

The Catholic Messenger

DAVENPORT — A group of students from Assumption High School joined hundreds of Catholics from around the Davenport Diocese to take part in this year’s Chrism Mass. Like many others at the March 30 liturgy at Sacred Heart Cathedral, the youths came hoping to experience God’s presence in a special way.

“I heard (Chrism Mass) was a really big deal so I wanted to come,” said Ariel Nikulski. “Everything was just so beautiful.”

“We got chills,” added Quinn Cavanaugh, a fellow student.

After Mass, they talked with Pat Bereskin, a woman who had attended with a companion.

“My friend just lost her husband and his funeral was a week ago,” she said. “She had him anointed. Now, to be here to see the holy oils being blessed, it’s coming full circle for us.”

After an opening procession featuring dozens of priests and deacons, Bishop Dennis Walsh presided at the Mass. During his homily, he shared an experience he had while performing the sacrament of anointing of the sick for a dying man in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. He described it as “a defining moment for me in my priesthood.”

“The room looked the most sterile that I’ve ever seen in a hospital room,” recalled the bishop. “The man was left to himself in his weakness, left to himself to feed himself, which he failed at … The room smelled of neglect. Everybody was too afraid to administer care.”

Bishop Walsh said that “as a priest, I realized that I wasn’t there just to perform a rite.”

“Before I reached for the oil, I took the time to clean him up and wipe the food from his face,” he said. “I straightened out his tangled bedding. … I wanted him to know that he was loved. And … the Church was present to him in that moment … When it came time for the anointing, I looked at my gloved hands, and the rubric calls for the laying on of hands and the tracing of the cross with oil. But in that sterile, fearful environment, the gloves felt like a barrier. And I took the gloves off and I wanted the skin to skin contact. I wanted him to know the warmth of my hands.”

Bishop Walsh gained insight into the priesthood through the hospital visit.

“And I laid my bare hands on his head, and I anointed his palms,” recalled Bishop Walsh. “… as I anointed one of his hands, he closed his hand on my hand, and he grabbed it … And he smiled … I felt this immense gratitude for the gift of my priesthood, and I realized that the priest is called to be the person who, in the time of isolation and fear, reflects the very presence of Jesus Christ.”

Chrism Masses are generally held in dioceses worldwide during Holy Week. Priests renew promises made at ordination, reaffirm their obedience to the bishop and pledge “to be faithful stewards of the mysteries of God in the holy Eucharist and the other liturgical rites …” Bishops also consecrate the oils that the diocese’s parishes will use in the coming year. The Church uses sacred chrism in the sacraments of initiation, for ordination of priests and bishops and in the dedication of churches and altars. The Oil of the Sick is used for the healing of body, soul and spirit; and the Oil of the Catechumens, to give wisdom and strength to those preparing for baptism.

“Brothers, we were not anointed to stay behind the safety of rectory walls or to be administrative bureaucrats,” Bishop Walsh told the priests. “We were anointed to get our hands greasy with the oils of salvation …”

“Our hands that have been washed and they’ve been anointed, and they’ve held the body of Jesus Christ himself,” he continued. “… May the oil we bless today be a sign of our readiness to serve. May we never be afraid to take off the gloves. When the world needs the warmth of Christ’s touch.”

Jane Doucette, the mother of Father Isaac Doucette, a priest now serving at St. Joseph Parish-Ottumwa, comes to the Mass annually to support her son. This year, she also felt a connection to the liturgy because she is a sponsor for one of 20 catechumens joining the Church from her parish, St. Mary-Iowa City.

“These oils (that were blessed today) are going back to parishes and some will be used in the baptisms,” said Doucette.

Ina Sodjinou, of Our Lady of Victory Parish-Davenport was attending for the first time. “As this is Holy Week, it’s never too late to come to Jesus,” she said. “I have two sisters who I’m praying for. They’ve been married 10 years and haven’t been able to conceive. I’m (also) saying prayers for the launch of my new business.”

Erin Hoffmann of St. Joseph Parish-DeWitt attended with her mother. “I haven’t been here since my eighth grade trip,” Hoff­mann said. “This reminded me of my grandparents when they were (alive).”

Some of the Assumption students sang with the Diocesan Ensemble, which performed the music.

“Seeing the priests get recognized was so beautiful,” said Max Papish, one of the teen singers.

Father Dan Dorau serves four parishes in West Point, Farmington, Houghton and St. Paul. He said the Chrism Mass was “an emotional experience.”

“I cried during the bishop’s homily … (Later), as a priest looking at all the people I knew coming to holy Communion, it was beautiful to see their faces,” he said.