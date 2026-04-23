Bishop Franklin laid to rest after funeral Mass

By Dan Russo

The Catholic Messenger

DAVENPORT — Members of the Catholic community from all walks of life came together recently to celebrate the legacy of Bishop Emeritus William E. Franklin. Although tears marked the faces of some of the mourners who attended the April 17 funeral Mass for the seventh bishop of Davenport, a few smiles also lit up parts of Sacred Heart Cathedral.

“He was our favorite uncle,” said Cindy Klima, one of the bishop’s nieces who lives in Cedar Rapids. “He baptized all of our kids.”

Archbishop Thomas Zinkula of Dubuque, the former bishop of Davenport, presided at the Mass. Five other bishops concelebrated — including Bishop Dennis Walsh, Davenport’s current bishop; Bishop Emeritus Martin Amos, also of Davenport; Bishop Scott Bullock of Rapid City, South Dakota; Bishop Thomas Hennen of Baker, Oregon; and Bishop Robert Gruss of Saginaw, Michigan, along with priests and deacons from around the diocese.

Klima joined other relatives of Bishop Franklin in recalling stories about him before the funeral Mass began.

“(Uncle Bill) had a way with people and a sense of humor,” said Klima. “At my dad’s funeral, he had everybody laughing.”

She and others remembered a story from the baptism of a family member named Randy. The late bishop joked about how the parents had not chosen the name of a well-known saint for their son before administering the sacrament.

“When he baptized him, he said ‘There must be a Saint Randy up there somewhere,’” remembered Klima.

Bishop Gruss, a former priest for the diocese who was ordained by the deceased gave the homily.

“Bishop Franklin walked with the risen Lord through the joys and hardships of life and ministry,” reflected Bishop Gruss, who proclaimed that “the role of a bishop is not easy. But in the end, there is no Christian life without the cross.”

During Bishop Frank­lin’s tenure, the diocese experienced challenges such as the consolidation of parishes, the clergy sexual abuse crisis and bankruptcy.

“He knew the weight of his crosier,” said Bishop Gruss. “He knew the cost of leadership. He knew the hidden sacrifices that no one else sees. The difficult decisions. The heartache for a suffering Church.” Bishop Franklin led the diocese for 12 years beginning in 1994. He believed in the principle of subsidiary and appointed women to leadership positions in the Church at a time when it was not common.

The final years of his active ministry “were demanding. Very difficult and very challenging as we all had to come face to face with the sinful side of Church. During this difficult time, he remained faithful in love. He remained faithful in carrying the pain and suffering of victims of clergy sexual abuse.”

Bishop Franklin, 95, was born in Parnell, one of seven children. He was ordained a priest in the Dubuque Archdiocese in 1956. Deacon Dan Huber, pastoral associate at Sacred Heart, first met the bishop while he was serving in youth ministry.

“He genuinely believed decisions should be made at the lowest level instead of top down,” said Deacon Huber. “That, at its time, was very challenging.”

Dan Ebener, a longtime chancery employee, did the first reading at the funeral Mass.

“When I saw him, I saw him on the cross,” recalled Ebener. “I saw some of his worst days … Bishop Franklin had the courage to go out and get yelled at and he met with victims. He wanted to heal wounds. He carried us through the darkest times.”

Despite many challenges, Bishop Franklin loved being a priest, according to those who knew him. “Many of his parishioners remember him with great fondness,” said Bishop Walsh before reading a message to the congregation from Pope Leo XIV in which the pope honored Bishop Franklin’s service.

Bishop Gruss concluded by reflecting on Bishop Franklin’s final years: “as his strength diminished, his witness only grew stronger.”

David Cortez of St. Patrick Parish in Iowa City, a seminarian for the diocese, served on the altar during the liturgy. At different points, he assisted by holding the archbishop’s crosier.

Cortez said he drew inspiration from hearing about Bishop Franklin’s ministry. He “constantly sees Christ in (his) fellow seminarians” and is hoping to serve God.