Appointments – Effective April 1, 6 & July 1, 2026

OFFICIAL

Diocese of Davenport

Bishop’s Office

Davenport, Iowa 52804

Appointments

Effective April 1, 2026

Rev. Symphorien Lopoke, appointed as Chaplain at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City.

Effective April 6, 2026

Rev. John K. Sterling, appointed as Chaplain at MercyOne Genesis, Davenport.

Effective April 17, 2026

Very Rev. Paul J. Appel, VF, appointed as a member of the College of Consultors.

Very Rev. Jason K. Crossen, VG, appointed as a member of the College of Consultors.

Very Rev. Jacob M. Greiner, VG, appointed as a member of the College of Consultors.

Rev. Anthony J. Herold, relieved of assignment as a member of the College of Consultors.

Very Rev. Rudolph T. Juarez, VF, appointed as a member of the College of Consultors.

Rev. Kenneth E. Kuntz, relieved of assignment as a member of the College of Consultors.

Rev. Andrew D. Rauenbuehler, appointed as a member of the College of Consultors.

Very Rev. Joseph M. Sia, VF, relieved of assignment as a member of the College of Consultors.

Rev. David G. Steinle relieved of assignment as a member of the College of Consultors.

Rev. Stephen J. Witt appointed as a member of the College of Consultors.

Effective July 1, 2026

Rev. Bruce A. DeRammelaere appointed for an additional 6-year term as pastor of St. Paul the Apostle Parish, Davenport.

Rev. Dane C. Dickinson appointed as pastor of St. James Parish, Washington.

Rev. Daniel R. Dorau appointed for an additional 6-year term as pastor of St. John Parish, Houghton, St. James the Less Parish, St. Paul, St. Mary Parish, West Point, and St. Boniface Parish, Farmington.

Rev. James J. Flattery, while remaining as pastor of St. Mary Parish, Tipton, St. Mary Parish, Mechanicsville, and St. Bernadette Parish, West Branch, appointed as Director of Seminarians for the Diocese of Davenport.

Rev. Jacob M. Greiner, while remaining as pastor of Divine Mercy Parish, Burlington and St. Mary Parish, Dodgeville and Dean of the Burlington Deanery, relieved of assignment as Director of Seminarians for the Diocese of Davenport.

Very Rev. Rudolph T. Juarez, JCL, EV, VF appointed for an additional 6-year term as pastor of St. Anthony Parish, Davenport.

Rev. Apo T. Mpanda appointed for an additional 6-year term as pastor of Our Lady of the River Parish, LeClaire and Church of the Visitation, Camanche.

Rev. Duoc “Dominic” Nguyen appointed as pastor of St. Mary Parish, Grinnell and St. Patrick Parish, Brooklyn.

Rev. Benjamin G. Snyder appointed as pastor of Holy Family Parish, Riverside.

Rev. Michael D. Snyder, appointed as pastor of St. Joseph Parish, DeWitt and Ss. Philip & James Parish, Grand Mound.

Rev. Joseph M. Wolf appointed for an additional 6-year term as pastor of St. Ann Parish, Long Grove.

Rev. Christopher T. Weber appointed for an additional 6-year term as pastor of Ss. Mary & Mathias Parish, Muscatine.

Dennis Walsh Deacon Bishop of Davenport

David Montgomery Chancellor