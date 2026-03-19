With retirement on hold, priest cares for souls on land and sea

By Dan Russo

The Catholic Messenger

NEWTON — At a time when most people are slowing down, Father William Reynolds, now 75, is going full speed ahead. Seven months ago, he came out of retirement to take over the administration of two parishes once led by Father Marty Goetz, who lost his battle with cancer in November.

In addition to this, Father Reynolds has remained dedicated to his role as vice president of The Apostleship of the Sea of the USA, a Roman Catholic maritime ministry organization headquartered in Port Arthur, Texas. He is in the position at a time when ministry on cruise ships is facing some challenges. His work and the organization was highlighted in an article March 3 in The National Catholic Register.

“It’s been busy,” said Father Reynolds of his experiences lately.

The Newton resident left for a voyage on March 15. He is serving as chaplain on a cruise ship that left from Texas and is heading to Barcelona, Spain over two weeks. The trip was part of a commitment he had made before resuming work at the parishes. The priest has his duties covered at Sacred Heart Parish Newton and Immaculate-Conception-Colfax until he returns.

“I get home by Holy Thursday,” he said.

In September 2025, at the age of 59, Father Goetz took an early medical retirement. Father Goetz had served as pastor of Sacred Heart since 2023 and Immaculate Conception since 2024. The priest died on Nov. 28, 2025. Father Reynolds, who had been retired since 2020, served at Newton and Colfax prior to his retirement. Before he was appointed administrator, he was covering all the Masses for a period of months. His assignment as administrator is set to expire in June.

He believes it’s important to stay active as a chaplain because there is a great spiritual need at sea.

“Most Catholics (on cruise ships) like to go to daily Mass and we take care of the (passengers and) crew,” he said. “The crew is on the ship for months at a time.”

Father Reynolds said he hopes the national attention he received will help others realize the importance of the ministry. The apostolate is recruiting new priests, since most are over 50. It experienced a blow recently when Holland America, a big player in the industry, announced it would cut back on the number of chaplains on its ships.

“It used to have priests on every sailing,” said Father Reynolds, who reported a drastic reduction.

In 2024, he was called to serve on 18 cruises. In 2025, he served on only one.

He said cruise ship chaplains do not get paid (They do receive food and lodging.) Although many people take cruises for pleasure, for the chaplains, the cruises are not vacations.

“I’m glad if (the recent media attention) can help people understand the importance of priests on cruise ships,” said Reynolds. “Cruise ships are like a city and a lot of things happen. Not all of them are good.”

The apostolate Father Reynolds helps to lead has more than 300 members. Most priests go through a vetting process before being assigned to ships. Father Reynold’s maritime ministry began after he took his first cruise as a passenger.

After attending Mass on that cruise in 1997, he struck up a conversation with the priest who presided. Father Reynolds sought and received the approval of his bishop to apply. He’s been cruising ever since. In 2015, Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, who led the Galveston-Houston Archdiocese then, granted the Apostleship of the Sea of the USA the status of a Private Association of the Christian Faithful.

(Barb Arland-Fye contributed to this article.)