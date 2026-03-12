Subscription Drive 2026: Win a party for your parish!

This year’s Catholic Messenger subscription drive ends March 31. As part of that, we’re inviting people to participate in the “Connecting the Catholic Community Contest.”

The parish that signs up the most new subscribers to The Catholic Messenger (both print and electronic editions) by the end of this year’s drive will win a party. We’ll work with your parish to figure out a time and place that works best. We’ll bring the food and drinks – all you need to do is encourage people to show up and have fun.

As an added bonus, the first person to make it to the party will be given a door prize. We have a beautiful statue of Our Lady of Grace by Joseph’s Studio that we’re hoping to give away. To make the contest fair to both small and large parishes, we’re basing the winner on the overall percentage increase in new subscribers.

Support The Catholic Messenger’s mission to inform, educate and inspire the faithful of the Diocese of Davenport – and beyond! Subscribe to the print and/or e-edition which has more content, or make a one-time donation, today!

