Sr. Howanach was an educator

GREAT FALLS, Mont. — Sister Johnelle Howanach, CHM, passed away Feb. 20 at the age of 91.

Johnelle Howanach was born March 2, 1934, in Great Falls, Montana, to John and Flora (Krier) Howanach.

She entered the CHM community in 1955 and professed first vows in 1958. She earned a bachelor’s degree in music from Marycrest College-Davenport, studied music and choral instruction at Gonzaga University-Spokane, Washington, was certified in liturgical music at Notre Dame University and studied theology at the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth-Minnesota and Saint Mary’s College-Moraga, California. Her ministry in music education included teaching at St. Austin-Minneapolis, Lourdes Memorial School-Bettendorf and St. Mary-Great Falls. She also taught religious education in parishes in Chinook and Glendive, Montana.

In 1982, Sister Howanach became the guardian of a little girl, Melissa “Lissie” Clark. Later, they established a small dog biscuit company, Lissie’s Luv Yums.

From 1994 to 2002, Sister Howanach served as director of Citizen’s Advocacy in Great Falls. She received awards for championing the rights of people with disabilities from the Montana Advocacy Program, Montana Council on Developmental Disabilities, the University of Montana Rural Institute and Great Falls YMCA.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated May 8 at noon at St. Ann Cathedral-Great Falls. A vigil will take place there the night before at 6 p.m. Memorial donations may be directed to Hosanna Home and St. Ann’s Cathedral, both of Great Falls.