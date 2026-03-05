Planting the seeds for vocations

By Anne Marie Amacher

The Catholic Messenger

Most young people have little exposure to religious vocations outside of what they see at Mass, says Deacon Ryan Burchett. “Many students do not personally know a priest, religious sister or brother in a meaningful way.”

With that idea in his mind and seeing a vocations shortage, Deacon Burchett created a new program for youths to encounter people living out their vocations — Pathfinders.

Deacon Burchett was serving at St. Paul the Apostle Parish in Davenport when he formed the idea last year. He now serves as a deacon and office manager at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Bettendorf.

“The idea began forming last year when I started asking how we could plant seeds earlier and in a more relational way,” he said. “I wanted to create something that would allow them to encounter real people living out different vocations and to see that God’s call is personal, joyful and possible.”

The name Pathfinders came from the idea that young people are on a journey, Deacon Burchett said. “They are not expected to have answers yet, but they are invited to explore. We wanted the club to be about discovering paths God may be calling them toward, not forcing decisions.”

“Middle school is the perfect age to help kids notice how God is already working in their lives,” Deacon Burchett said. “Pathfinders gives them a space to ask questions, hear real stories of vocation, and understand that God has created them with gifts that matter.”

Deacon Burchett laid the groundwork for Pathfinders at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic School in Davenport. Sarah Kahler learned about the new group from Lorene Knobbe of St. Paul’s.

“She asked if I would be interested in leading the group,” said Kahler. “I have six kids of my own — four at St. Paul’s and two at Assumption. Two of my kids were in the age group that Pathfinders serves and it seemed like a great opportunity for students, so I was quick to jump on board.”

The group meets monthly in the gathering space at the parish and is open to students in grades 5-8. “Each month we start with a snack, then discuss a saint and topic for each month. Then we hear from a guest speaker and leave some time for questions,” Kahler said.

Guest speakers have included Deacon Burchett on the permanent diaconate, Father Bruce DeRammelaere, pastor of the parish, on the priesthood and Tony and Lorene Knobbe on Christian marriage.

“We have had great response in terms of attendance, hosting around 20 students each month,” Kahler said. “They are engaged and curious. It’s been so rewarding to see them respond to the reflections, share their thoughts and return each month to learn more.”

“I have been so inspired by the questions the kids ask and the depth of their faith,” Kahler added. “They want to know how to pray, how to listen, and how to trust God. They are eager to grow.”

She feels the results “have been wonderful. It gives me great hope for the future of our Church to see these young students taking the time to discern their God-given gifts and ponder and pray about where God is leading them.”

Over at St. Joan of Arc Catholic School in Bettendorf, Deacon Burchett meets monthly with 15-25 students after school. “In addition to guest speakers, we always have a saint of the day and kids get a holy card each time. We do journaling and there is usually some sort of reflection activity for the kids as well.”

“For the first year,” he said, “I think it is going very well. The students are engaged, curious and open. I have been especially encouraged by their questions and by how comfortable they are becoming talking about faith and vocations.”

“What I love most about Pathfinders is that it is not about recruiting. It is about inviting,” Deacon Burchett said. “We are simply creating space for young people to listen, wonder and trust that God is already working in their lives.”

“It is exciting to watch young people discover that God is calling them to something beautiful,” Deacon Burchett said. “Our hope is simply to help them recognize that God loves them and is active in their lives. It will be exciting to see where that leads them.”