Peace Soup series

CLINTON — Jesus Christ, Prince of Peace Parish hosts Peace Soup programs Tuesdays during Lent from 6-7:30 p.m. in the parish hall. A free will donation will be collected to support the ministry of the evening’s speaker. To help reduce waste, attendees are encouraged to bring their own soup bowl, spoon and drink container.

The speaker schedule is as follows:

March 17: Sister Phyllis Morris, a Clinton Franciscan and personal friend of Pope Leo, will share reflections on her ministry alongside then-Father Robert Prevost in Peru. Father Paul Appel, pastor of Prince of Peace Parish, will introduce Pope Leo’s first major papal document, Dilexi Te (I Have Loved You).

March 24: Sisters Marilou Irons, PBVM, and Mary Letchenberg, OSF, co-chairs of the Tri-State Coalition Against Human Trafficking, will offer a presentation addressing the urgent issue of human trafficking.

For more information, contact the Prince of Peace Parish office at 563-242-3311.