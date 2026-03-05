Letters to the Editor – March 3, 2026

Forgive them

To the Editor:

“But I say to you, love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you” (Mt 5:44). Of all of Jesus’ commands I find this one the most difficult of all. This is especially true in our highly polarized culture in the United States, throughout the world, and even in our beloved Catholic Church. How do we become Jesus’ instruments of divine mercy in a world that constantly demands revenge and extreme violence?

I came across an amazing beacon of God’s divine light and mercy several days ago. St. Titus Brandsma was a Carmelite priest in Holland during the Second World War. Father Titus spoke out against Germany’s antisemitism and extermination of the Jews. He was arrested, tortured, and eventually sent to Dachau concentration camp. He was so badly beaten and tortured at Dachau that he was sent to the camp hospital. A German SS nurse named Tizia administered a lethal injection to quickly end Father Titus’ life. Before the nurse administered the injection, Father Titus handed her a rosary and gave her an abbreviated lesson on how to pray it. The nurse told Father Titus she didn’t believe in this nonsense. Soon after the war she began to pray as Father Titus had taught her. The heroic faith of Father Titus led to his veneration, beatification, and eventual canonization by Pope Francis on May 15, 2022. Nurse Tizia was present at both the Veneration and Beatification to give witness to Father Titus’ amazing act of mercy.

During this Lenten season, let us follow in the footsteps of Saint Titus Brandsma. Let the words of Jesus crucified speak to our hearts, “Father, forgive them, for they do not know what they are doing” (Luke 23:34).

Mike Gannon

St. Joseph Church

Milford, Iowa