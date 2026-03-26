Lay leadership program for Hispanic women aims to fill ministry gaps

By Lindsay Steele

The Catholic Messenger

Five Hispanic laywomen in the Diocese of Davenport have embarked on a leadership development journey through Mujer Valiente (Brave Woman), an initiative of the Catholic Extension Society.

The program kicked off in February with a three-day, bilingual gathering in Miami alongside participants from other dioceses. The women will spend the next year and a half taking virtual courses through Dayton Univer­sity in Ohio. Topics include leadership, emotional intelligence, communication, human development and spirituality, and multicultural tools and cycles for ministry, women in the Bible, and empowerment.

“It’s not just about learning theology from a textbook; it’s about personal growth, healing and discovering who God created (them) to be,” said Miguel Moreno, diocesan director of multicultural ministry. “The program creates a safe and welcoming space where Hispanic women can share their stories, strengthen their faith and realize that their voices matter in the Church.”

Catholic Extension Society and its partners cover all costs of the training, including lodging and transportation, for participants from mission dioceses. The Diocese of Davenport is considered a

mission diocese because of its growing Hispanic population, said Jennifer Praet, diocesan director of stewardship.

Educated and informed lay leaders are essential in the Dio­cese of Davenport, where the shortage of priests is “very real,” Moreno said. This is especially true for Spanish-speaking Cath­olic communities. “While lay­women cannot take on the sacramental role of the priest, they often serve on the front lines of ministry (by) visiting the sick, leading prayer groups, teaching and accompanying others in faith.”

Five women per diocese can register each year. Moreno reached out to parishes in the diocese with a Hispanic presence to find out who might be a good fit for the program. He vetted the applicants, and Praet submitted the grant application through the Catholic Extension portal in early January.

The application included a recommendation letter from Bishop Dennis Walsh. “This Hispanic community is such a vibrant and essential part of many dioceses, yet there aren’t always enough trained leaders who understand both the culture and the structure of the Church,” he wrote. “Many of our parishes are located in isolated rural communities where resources are limited, and our Hispanic Catholic population continues to grow. Faith-filled leaders are essential to sustaining and strengthening parish life, evangelization and pastoral outreach through the diocese.”

All five women who applied to the program were accepted:

Veronica Tapia, administrative assistant for the diocesan Office of Multicultural Ministry.

Adela Rasso, St. Anthony Parish, Davenport.

Maria Eloisa Muñoz Durán, St. Joseph Parish, West Liberty.

Irma Perez Torrez, St. Alphonsus Parish, Mount Pleasant.

Maria Isabel Pereznegron, Ss. Mary & Mathias Parish, Muscatine.

“Each of these women exemplifies courageous leadership rooted in deep Catholic faith and generous service,” Bishop Walsh wrote.

Tapia, whose great-grandparents immigrated to the United States from Mexico, learned to speak Spanish in high school and college as a way to stay connected to her heritage. She thought the Mujer Valiente program would help her understand the needs of the Hispanic community on a deeper level. “This is a stepping stone for all of us to learn more and make sure we’re on the right path,” she said.

Rasso, an active parishioner whose two children are altar servers, saw the opportunity as a sign that God is calling her to serve the Church in a bigger way. “I want him to lead me wherever he wants me to go,” she said. In addition to the knowledge she has gained through the program so far, she appreciates the emphasis on personal growth and reflection. God “wants the best version of me to serve him.”

Muñoz Durán is a liturgical leader, choir coordinator, and co-leader of the Charismatic Renewal prayer group at her parish. Her leadership has been especially vital during times of transition within her parish, Bishop Walsh wrote.

Perez Torrez serves in liturgical ministry, parish leadership, translation, and cultural celebrations, working to unite Hispanic and Anglo communities in Mount Pleasant.

Pereznegron serves in catechetical ministry and faith formation, particularly with adults seeking to enter the Catholic Church. She seeks further formation in order to serve more effectively during a time of reduced access to Spanish-language Mass and ministry.

Moreno views the Mujer Valiente program as a stepping stone for these women to take on greater leadership roles. “We hope to see them translate their learning into action by increasing their involvement and influence within their local parishes and at the diocesan level, ultimately strengthening the Hispanic ministry across our entire diocese.”

This is the first time diocesan Catholics have participated in Mujer Valiente, Praet said. “The hope is that more people can apply in the future, representing all parishes with a Hispanic presence.”

About Catholic Extension Society

Catholic Extension Society is a fundraising organization that “helps ensure that all American Catholics can practice their faith within vibrant faith communities” (catholicextension.org). With donor support, Catholic Extension connects poor and remote Catholic communities with financial support, educational partnerships and infrastructure.