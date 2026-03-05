Healing communities through CRS/Sanando comunidades atraves de CRS

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

On March 7-8 our diocese will take up the Catholic Relief Services collection. Your support for this collection provides aid to vulnerable people affected by war, natural disasters and exploitation.

Human trafficking is the exploitation of a person through forced labor, domestic servitude, or commercial sex. It affects women, children, and men of all ages everywhere in the world, including in the United States. Although some victims of human trafficking are also smuggled across national borders, human trafficking involves anyone who is compelled by force, fraud, or coercion to provide work or service, regardless of nationality or citizenship or geographic location.

Poverty, isolation from the support of family and friends, and cultural or language barriers are among the factors that place people at risk of trafficking. Native Americans are particularly vulnerable to trafficking and violence, as many live in poverty away from reservations or tribal lands. Meanwhile, many reservations cover vast rural territories and have few law enforcement resources to aid victims of trafficking and bring perpetrators to justice.

In light of these challenges, successful antitrafficking efforts must involve communities that can recognize the signs of trafficking and provide direct assistance to victims. School teachers, parish staff and clergy, and health care providers at community clinics — with training to recognize the signs of human trafficking in their own communities — can be effective in combatting the exploitation of those they serve.

With funds received through the Catholic Relief Services collection, the office of Migration and Refugee Services (MRS) of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops launched a pilot program to combat human trafficking among indigenous Hawaiians in the Diocese of Honolulu and on the St. Regis Mohawk Reservation in the Diocese of Ogdensburg, New York. Working with local partners, MRS staff assessed the challenges facing those communities, trained local leaders to recognize the signs of human trafficking, and helped leaders establish networks to respond to the needs of victims.

Your support of the Catholic Relief Services collection empowers and brings healing to communities affected by poverty and injustice. Your participation helps MRS and five other Catholic ministries to reveal Christ’s love to victims of trafficking, war, and natural disaster, both around the world and here in the United States. Please prayerfully consider how you can support the collection this year. To support the collection with an online donation, please visit igivecatholic.org/story/USCCB-CRS.

To learn more about the collection and the people who benefit, please visit www.usccb.org/catholic-relief. Thank you for your generous support for The Catholic Relief Services Collection.

Sincerely yours in Christ,

Most Rev. Dennis G. Walsh

Bishop of Davenport

Sanando comunidades atraves de CRS

Queridos Hermanos y Hermanas en Cristo:

El 7 y 8 de marzo, nuestra diócesis llevará a cabo la colecta para el Servicio de Ayuda Católica (CRS-siglas en ingles). Su apoyo a esta colecta brinda ayuda a personas vulnerables afectadas por la guerra, los desastres naturales y la explotación.

La trata de personas es la explotación de alguien mediante el trabajo forzado, la servidumbre doméstica o el comercio sexual. Este problema afecta a mujeres, niños y hombres de todas las edades en todo el mundo, incluyendo a los Estados Unidos. Aunque algunas víctimas son trasladadas a través de fronteras nacionales, la trata involucra a cualquier persona obligada mediante la fuerza, el fraude o la coacción a realizar un trabajo o servicio, sin importar su nacionalidad, ciudadanía o ubicación geográfica.

Factores como la pobreza, el aislamiento del apoyo familiar y las barreras culturales o de idioma ponen a las personas en riesgo de ser víctimas de trata. Los nativos americanos son particularmente vulnerables, ya que muchos viven en la pobreza fuera de las reservas. Al mismo tiempo, muchas reservas abarcan territorios rurales extensos y cuentan con pocos recursos policiales para ayudar a las víctimas y llevar a los culpables ante la justicia.

Ante estos desafíos, los esfuerzos eficaces contra la trata deben involucrar a comunidades que puedan reconocer las señales y brindar asistencia directa. Los maestros, el personal parroquial, el clero y los proveedores de salud — capacitados para identificar estas señales — pueden ser fundamentales para combatir la explotación.

Gracias a los fondos de esta colecta, la oficina de Servicios para Migrantes y Refugiados (MRS) de la Conferencia de Obispos Católicos de los Estados Unidos lanzó un programa piloto para combatir la trata entre indígenas hawaianos en Honolulu y en la Reserva St. Regis Mohawk en Nueva York. El personal de MRS trabajó con socios locales para evaluar los desafíos, capacitar a líderes y establecer redes de respuesta para las víctimas.

Su apoyo a la colecta del Servicio de Ayuda Católica empodera y brinda sanación a las comunidades afectadas por la pobreza y la injusticia. Su participación ayuda a MRS y a otros cinco ministerios católicos a revelar el amor de Cristo a las víctimas de la trata, la guerra y los desastres naturales, tanto en el mundo como aquí en los Estados Unidos. Por favor, considere en oración cómo puede apoyar la colecta este año: Visite esta página para hacer donaciones en línea: igivecatholic.org/story/USCCB-CRS.

Más información: Visite www.usccb.org/catholic-relief. Gracias por su generoso apoyo a la colecta de Servicio de Ayuda Católica.

Sinceramente suyo en Cristo,

Rev. Mons. Dennis G. Walsh

Obispo de Davenport