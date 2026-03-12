By Kathy Berken

On Deck

On both Palm Sunday and Good Friday, we once again hear the Passion readings, depicting events from Jesus’ triumphant entrance into Jerusalem all the way to Jesus’ crucifixion and death. Although we could argue that Jesus’ journey to the cross began the day he was born, with Herod determined to have him killed. Yet our last week of Lent focuses on the developing story from the hosannas and joy of Palm Sunday to the cries and grief of Good Friday.

Anyone who has participated in the Spiritual Exercises of Ignatius has read and reflected on Scripture as if they were right there amidst all the people and events of Jesus’ life. Over a period of four weeks — or up to nine months for convenience’s sake — the participant meets with a spiritual director to pray and reflect on the life of Jesus to discern God’s will.

The Exercises are an intense and focused process using prayers and meditations to discover spiritual freedom and a commitment to be a disciple in service to God. While immersed in the events of Jesus’ life, one comes to love and serve with intention.

Although the Spiritual Exercises are a uniquely structured method of meditation, anyone can use the Ignatian approach with any of the events in the New Testament, particularly Jesus’ life. Let’s take Holy Week — the journey of Jesus from palms to the crown of thorns — and see how we might experience these events in a more profound way than merely reading them or watching a film.

We begin with Palm Sunday and read Matthew 11:1-11 at least twice, while we focus on what most stands out for us, as we would do when we pray in the style of Lectio Divina. We pray about our chosen image or words and ponder their deeper meaning. As we enter the scene, we find ourselves waving palms and shouting “Hosanna!” as Jesus rides by on the donkey. We hear the crowd as they press closer; we smell the palm branches, the dust in the air, the smell of the animals. How are we feeling right now, watching Jesus, knowing what we know? What does his face look like? What do we want to say to him?

Fully immersed with all of the sights, sounds, smells, and feelings of that moment, we close our eyes and pray. Who and what come to mind first? We might want to simply rest in contemplative prayer, taking in all that we are and have been experiencing, listening to God’s words for us. We slowly return to the present time and reflect on our experience.

We then might want to read another Scripture passage from the week, part or all of the Passion narrative (John 18:1-19:42), again placing ourselves right there amidst all that is happening. Repeat the same process of awareness, questions, emotions, sensations, and perceptions. We continue to pray, meditate and sit in contemplation. We could start a new journal with all of our thoughts and feelings about our prayer experiences, and share them with a close friend or family member or a spiritual director.

Jesus’ journey from Palm Sunday to the Crucifixion was and is not his alone. This is why we read and pray with it every year. The events of Holy Week have a meaning for our lives that is deeper than just the stories. When used as real-life situations for us to participate in as actual companions on Jesus’ journey, we may discover a transformation in our spiritual lives that connects us more deeply to God and our true vocation.

(Kathy Berken is a spiritual director and retreat leader in St. Paul, Minnesota. She lived and worked at L’Arche in Clinton — The Arch from 1999-2009.)