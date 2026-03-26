Finding power in humility

By Jenna Ebener

A reflection

Lately, I have been noticing the humility of many key characters in movies and shows. Oftentimes, it is the meekness of one kind-hearted person that advances the plot in beautiful ways, often at the expense of themselves.

Take, for instance, the children’s movie, “The Emperor’s New Groove.” While the main character is the emperor, the movie would not have happened without the lowly villager Pacha. The emperor needs his help to get back to his palace and regain power over a usurper. Yet, that act will result in Pacha’s home being destroyed, for the emperor wants that land for himself. Pacha knows this, and yet, helps him anyway. His character is so pure that he acts with compassion, despite the knowledge that that compassion will lead to the destruction of his home.

Now, let us look at a scriptural example. I see two examples in the movie “David.” The first is David and Goliath. It took a person who appeared young and weak to defeat an enormous and fierce warrior. All it took was a humble spirit that trusted in God to provide the power needed to defeat such a foe. As soon as the Israelites saw the result of that single act of faith, they “surged forward with a shout” (1 Samuel 17:52).

While that defeat led to victory, it also eventually increased Saul’s jealousy of David. As David is forced into fleeing, he sings “Why God, why have you forsaken me?” At the same time, as his mother is also forced to flee, she sings “My God, you have not forsaken me now.” This beautiful contrast highlights the strength of another humble, often forgotten character. When David struggles, his mom’s faith lifts them both up.

This example reminds me of a chess board. The king piece really has no power. It can only move one space at a time. Yet, the queen piece has more power than any other piece on the board and can replicate almost all of the other pieces’ moves. Yet, the ending of the game revolves solely around the king piece.

What do these examples have in common? There are countless examples of characters that appear meek, lowly, and powerless who ultimately result in increasing the goodwill of others. Their humble acts of using what are seen as simple gifts advance the plot of God’s will in beautiful and often subtle ways.

What are your gifts that may seem inconsequential in the grand scheme of things? What are your gifts that build up others around you? I know we all have them. In this season of Lent, as we reflect on the ultimate humility of our God who became a human, how are you quietly but passionately spreading your gifts to others? “Humble yourselves, therefore, under the mighty hand of God so that at the proper time he may exalt you” (1 Peter 5:6).

(Jenna Ebener, a graduate of St. Ambrose University in Davenport, is a social worker at a school in Colorado for students with a combination of medical, cognitive and behavior disabilities. She relies on God every day to aid her on this wonderful, yet intense journey.)