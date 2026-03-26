Father Ryan was a diocesan priest

BROOKLYN — Father Philip Ryan, 94, died March 17.

He was born in Evanston, Illinois, on April 28, 1931, the son of Clinton and Rose (Hansen) Ryan. The family moved to Brooklyn in 1936. He graduated from St. Ambrose College (now university) in Davenport in 1953 and attended Mount Saint Bernard Seminary in Dubuque, Iowa, from 1953-1957.

Father Ryan was ordained to the priesthood by Bishop Ralph Hayes at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Davenport on June 1, 1957. That day was also the 36th wedding anniversary of his parents.

Father Ryan had three assignments as an assistant priest: St. Alphonsus Parish-Mount Pleasant, Sacred Heart Parish-Fort Madison and St. Irenaeus Parish-Clinton. He served as pastor at St. Anthony Parish-Knoxville, Sacred Heart Parish-Melcher-Dallas, St. Mary Parish-Sigourney and Our Lady of Lourdes Parish-Keswick. He retired from pastoral ministry at age 75 and returned to his hometown of Brooklyn.

A funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Brooklyn on March 23 with Bishop Dennis Walsh presiding. Burial followed in the parish cemetery.

Memorials may be made payable to Calvary Cemetery, mailed in c/o Smith Funeral Home, PO Box 368, Grinnell, IA.