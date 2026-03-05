Deacon Miller served in several parishes

Deacon Jerry Miller, 73, died Feb. 25 after a long, courageous battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

He was ordained to the diaconate on June 8, 2002, at Sacred Heart Cathedral-Davenport by Bishop William Franklin.

Deacon Miller served at St. Patrick Church-Iowa City, St. Francis Xavier Basilica-Dyersville, St. Mary Church-Solon and St. Thomas More-Coralville. He was a hospital chaplain at the Veteran’s Hospital, Mercy Hospital, and University of Iowa Hospitals, all in Iowa City, Mercy Hospital in Des Moines, and Genesis Hospital in Davenport. He was also a diocesan Spiritual Dir­ector and a hospice volunteer.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated March 4 at St. Thomas More Church. Burial was at St. Joseph Cemetery-Iowa City.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Camp Courageous, the Catholic Worker House in Iowa City, Lone Tree Health Care Center, or Moments Hospice.

