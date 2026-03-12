Deacon candidates discuss growing through polarization

By Patrick Schmadeke

Litany

An earlier version of this litany was created for and used with the deacon candidates for our diocese during a formation session on the role of a deacon in the midst of polarization. As Catholics we have many ways to prayer, including formal liturgical prayers, spontaneous prayers of the heart, devotions such as the rosary and the Stations of the Cross, and prayer practices such as Lectio Divina.

This litany is designed for personal prayer (as a group or individually), not for use in liturgy, which allows for the addition of saintly witnesses not officially canonized. Those included in this litany lived the love of Christ in polarized settings. — Patrick Schmadeke, director of evangelization for the Diocese of Davenport.

Litany for a Polarized World

Lord, have mercy. R. Lord, have mercy.

Christ, have mercy. R. Christ, have mercy.

Lord, have mercy. R. Lord, have mercy.

Christ, hear us. R. Christ, graciously hear us.

God the Father, Creator of all that is good, R. have mercy on us.

God the Son, Savior of the world, R. have mercy on us.

God the Holy Spirit, Fire in our hearts, R. have mercy on us.

Holy Trinity, one God, R. have mercy on us.

St. Paul, R. pray for us.

St. Lawrence, R. pray for us.

St. Matthew, R. pray for us.

St. Ambrose of Milan, R. pray for us.

St. Benedict, R. pray for us.

St. Francis of Assisi, R. pray for us.

St. Catherine of Siena, R. pray for us.

St. Thomas More, R. pray for us.

St. Teresa of Ávila, R. pray for us.

St. Francis de Sales, R. pray for us.

St. Kateri Tekakwitha, R. pray for us.

St. John Henry Newman, R. pray for us.

St. Frances Xavier Cabrini, R. pray for us.

St. Maximilian Kolbe, R. pray for us.

St. Katherine Drexel, R. pray for us.

Pope St. John XXIII, R. pray for us.

St. Oscar Romero, R. pray for us.

Blessed Franz and Franziska Jägerstätter, R. pray for us.

Servant of God Augustus Tolton, R. pray for us.

Servant of God Nicholas Black Elk, R. pray for us.

Servant of God Dorothy Day, R. pray for us.

Servant of God Thea Bowman, R. pray for us.

Hans and Sophie Scholl and the martyrs of the White Rose, R. pray for us.

The Trappists monks of the Tibhirine monastery, R. pray for us.

The Coptic martyrs of Libya, R. pray for us.

Dietrich Bonhoeffer, R. pray for us.

Martin Luther King Jr., R. pray for us.

All Holy Men and Women, R. pray for us.

From all sin against God and neighbor, R. Lord deliver us we pray.

From pride and overconfidence, R. Lord deliver us we pray.

From apathy and indifference to those who are suffering, R. Lord deliver us we pray.

From ignorance and biases that preserves structures of sin, R. Lord deliver us we pray.

From hasty judgments, R. Lord deliver us we pray.

From greed and selfishness, R. Lord deliver us we pray.

From “othering” our brothers and sisters, R. Lord deliver us we pray.

From all division, R. Lord deliver us we pray.

Through your incarnation, R. renew us, Lord.

Through your infant trials, R. renew us, Lord.

Through your public ministry, R. renew us, Lord.

Through your cross and resurrection, R. renew us, Lord.

Through your ascension, R. renew us, Lord.

Through your sending of the Spirit at Pentecost, R. renew us, Lord.

Loving Lord, in communion with your people and all people of good will, we place ourselves before you in hope, that we may hasten the realization of your kingdom of love and mercy in our lives, in our homes, and in our hearts. R. Come, Lord Jesus, come quickly.