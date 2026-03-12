Courage, kindness and faith can make a difference

By Anne Marie Amacher

The Catholic Messenger

IOWA CITY — “You don’t have to be big to make a big difference,” Lee Iben told groups of students at Regina Catholic Schools recently.

The business coach, author of “Small Harold” and member of St. Mary of the Visitation Parish in Iowa City, offered multiple sessions by grade levels over two days. “I was grateful for the opportunity to share both the story behind ‘Small Harold’ and the deeper message within it.”

Multiple sessions allowed for conversation with the students where it could be more personal and age-appropriate, he noted.

“‘Small Harold’ reminds us that courage, kindness and faith — even when they seem small — matter deeply. Each child has influence right where they are,” Iben said.

For the younger grades, the emphasis was on “being kind in small ways.” The author gave specific examples such as including classmates in school activities and helping at home. He encouraged “listening to that quiet inner voice that tells you to do the right thing. And understanding that even small acts make Jesus smile.”

For the older elementary students, “we went a little deeper,” Iben said. They discussed confidence and identity — knowing who you are. Iben advocated for principles like “standing up for what’s right, even when it feels uncomfortable. Recognizing that leadership often starts quietly (and) how everyday decisions shape the person you are becoming.” The students participated in empathy role-play scenarios.

Iben also shared why he wrote “Small Harold.” The story grew out of his own reflection that throughout life — in business, family and faith — the biggest impact often comes from small, consistent, faithful actions. “Catholic Schools Week felt like the perfect setting to remind students that they already have everything they need to begin making a difference today,” he said.

What struck Iben most was how engaged the students were. “They asked thoughtful questions, especially about how ideas become books and how courage shows up in everyday life. It was a joyful morning.”

Regina Elementary Principal Celeste Vincent said Iben’s message “was so good. You can make a difference.”

First-grade teacher Doug Vollstedt said Iben read the story “Small Harold” in his classroom. “It was a tremendous story with many positive attributes: kindness, confidence and positive self-esteem. Lee presented the story in a unique and humorous way. And the children were fully engaged. The story makes everyone feel like they are accepted and valued. Lee, and his book, were a great addition.”

Another first-grade teacher, Emily Munger, said, “The students were very responsive to Lee. He easily pulled ‘joy’ from the crowd. He was individually knowing students. They walked away with the moral of the story. It resonated with three of my students. They know it is okay to be different and we can be kind to everyone.”

She noted that three students who really connected with the story pretended like they were short like Harold at recess and shared kind words with each other. “They were so proud.”

First grade student Henry said, “Small people can do really great things.” And fellow first grader Raylin said, “It showed that we should be good to all other people.”