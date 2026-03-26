Collection for the Holy Land/La Colecta para Tierra Santa

Collection for the Holy Land

Each year, the Holy Father asks every Catholic parish around the world to take up a Good Friday collection to keep a Christian presence in the Holy Land. The Collection supports the work of the Franciscans in the sacred shrines and as ministers in the parishes. It helps to provide formation and education in the communities and schools, and care for the basic needs of people in the Holy Land. It also assists the Dicastery for the Eastern Churches to sustain the Eastern Rite Catholic Churches present in the region. During such a difficult season, your advancement of this important collection is essential to this ministry.

With your assistance, the Franciscans, together with the Congregation for the Eastern Churches, can continue to be a light of hope to those living in darkness in the Holy Land. Please give prayerful consideration to a generous response to The Pontifical Good Friday Collection. Your help in ensuring the success of this important collection is essential.

For more information about Christians in the Holy Land, visit www.myfranciscan.org/good-friday.

Most Rev. Dennis G. Walsh

Bishop of Davenport

La Colecta para Tierra Santa

Cada año, el Santo Padre solicita a todas las parroquias católicas del mundo que realicen una Colecta de Viernes Santo para mantener la presencia cristiana en Tierra Santa. Esta colecta apoya la labor de los franciscanos en los santuarios sagrados y como ministros en las parroquias. Ayuda a proporcionar formación y educación en las comunidades y escuelas, además de atender las necesidades básicas de las personas en Tierra Santa. Asimismo, asiste al Dicasterio para las Iglesias Orientales a fin de sostener a las Iglesias Católicas de rito oriental presentes en la región. Durante una temporada tan difícil, su promoción de esta importante colecta es esencial para este ministerio.

Con su ayuda, los franciscanos, junto con la Congregación para las Iglesias Orientales, pueden seguir siendo una luz de esperanza para quienes viven en tinieblas en Tierra Santa. Por favor, considere en oración responder con generosidad a la Colecta Pontificia del Viernes Santo. Su ayuda para asegurar el éxito de esta colecta es fundamental.

Para más información sobre los cristianos en Tierra Santa, visite https://myfranciscan.org/good-friday-2026/

Rev. Mons. Dennis G. Walsh

Obispo de Davenport