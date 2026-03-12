Chrism Mass March 30

DAVENPORT — The Diocese of Davenport invites the faithful from throughout the diocese to participate in the Chrism Mass at 10:30 a.m. March 30 at Sacred Heart Cathedral. The Mass will also be available for viewing on the cathedral’s YouTube page at https://tinyurl.com/5cbxx5sw.

Bishop Dennis Walsh will preside at the Chrism Mass, which brings together priests, deacons, religious and laity for the blessing and consecration of holy oils which will be used in diocesan parishes in the coming year.

The sacred chrism is used during the sacraments of initiation, the ordination of priests and bishops and in the dedication of churches and altars. The Oil of the Sick is used during the sacrament of anointing of the sick, administered to bring spiritual and sometimes physical strength or healing during an illness, especially near the time of death. The Oil of the Catechumens is used to give wisdom and strength to those preparing for baptism. During the Mass, priests of the diocese also renew their commitment to priestly service.