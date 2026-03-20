Catholic Messenger Conversations Episode 79 – The Bishop, Basketball and Holy Week

Bishop Dennis Walsh returns as our guest. In this episode, we discuss the NCAA tournament, the bishop’s trip to Cedar Rapids recently to accompany immigrants at check ins with the U.S. Department of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the events of Holy Week and the jump in the number of new Catholics joining the church both locally and internationally. With recording taking place the day after St. Patrick’s Day, we also cover the legacy of Ireland’s patron saint.

Music for this podcast is “Funky Delight, Version 1,” courtesy of udio.com, inspired by David Baker, 2026.

You can hear all our podcasts on your favorite podcast platform including Apple podcasts, iHeartmedia, TuneIn and more. This segment was produced and recorded at KALA Radio Studios, St. Ambrose University, Davenport, Iowa, USA.

Support The Catholic Messenger’s mission to inform, educate and inspire the faithful of the Diocese of Davenport – and beyond! Subscribe to the print and/or e-edition which has more content, or make a one-time donation, today!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Catholic Messenger Conversations Episode 79 – The Bishop, Basketball and Holy Week
  2. Catholic Messenger Conversations Episode 78 – Almsgiving and Project Renewal
  3. Catholic Messenger Conversations Ep 74 – Return of Bishop Hennen
  4. Catholic Messenger Conversations Episode 69 – A new pope from the U.S.!
Posted on

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *