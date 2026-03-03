Page updated March 3, 2026

Some events may be in order by group type. Some events are also listed in our Calendar of Events category section besides this area

Fish Fries and Dinners – updated March 3, 2026

Calendar Events

March 5

Davenport — QC Catholic Young Adults first Thursday Mass is at 6:30 p.m. in Christ the King Chapel at St. Ambrose University.

March 6-8

Davenport — The Assumption Knight Players will present Grease March 6 and 7 at 7 p.m. and March 8 at 2 p.m. in Sunderbruch Auditorium. Cost is $10 for adults, $8 for students and senior citizens.

March 14

Davenport — QC Catholic Young Adults service day at King’s Harvest Food Pantry. Volunteer forms must be filled out by March 9 at https://www.kingsharvest.net/volun…/volunteer-application/

Iowa City — Sidewalk Advocates for Life training offers a comprehensive training course in peaceful and prayerful sidewalk advocacy that seeks to reach the woman’s heart and supply her needs so she can confidently choose life. Training will take place from 9 a.m.-noon at St. Wenceslaus Parish. Lunch will be provided, and a free will offering will be accepted to cover the cost of materials. RSVP at JCRTL.org or email director@jcrtl.org by March 12.

March 13-14

The St. Patrick Society is hosting a bi-state parade, luncheon, Irish Mother of the Year contest and scholarship program. Details for all St. Patrick’s weekend events can be found at stpatsqc.com.

March 15

Farmington — St. Boniface Parish is hosting its annual bingo and lunch fundraiser with Mass at 10 a.m., lunch at 11 a.m. and bingo at noon. A free will donation will be accepted for the maidrite/soup lunch.

Iowa City — St. Patrick Parish is hosting its annual Wearin’ o’ the Green Irish Breakfast from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. in the social hall. A free will donation will be accepted for the meal. Irish step dancers will perform after 10a.m. Mass.

March 16

Online — Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat is hosting a book study of “The Gifts of Imperfection” by Brene Brown from noon-1:30 p.m. Host is Lori Freudenberg. A free will offering will be accepted. Sign up at www.theprairieretreat.org,

olpretreat@chmiowa.org or 563-374-1092. A Zoom link will be sent upon registration.

March 19

Davenport — QC Catholic Young Adults Faith on Tap features Jacob Bancks who will speak on Catholicism and Music/the Arts at 6:30 p.m. in the Upper Room at Jersey Grille.

March 21-22 – Iowa Catholic Youth Conference (ICYC)

Cedar Rapids -The fifth-annual Iowa Catholic Youth Conference (ICYC) in March will feature fellowship, faith-building opportunities and performances by The Scally Brothers. The Archdiocese of Dubuque and the Diocese of Davenport are co-sponsoring the event, themed “Be Real. Be Alive.”

EPIC, an event for high school-aged youth, will take place March 21 from 5:30-9 p.m. at St. Ludmilla Parish in Cedar Rapids. Admission is $25 and includes a pizza party dinner. Register at https://davenportdiocese.org/epic. Participants are welcome to come early and celebrate Mass with parishioners at 4 p.m.

The conference for middle school-aged youths and their parents will take place March 22 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at St. Ludmilla. Cost is $50 per person through March 1. For more information or to register a family or parish group go to

to http://www.davenportdiocese.org/icyc

March 28-29

Iowa City — St Wenceslaus Parish’s spring bake sale will take place March 28 from 7:30-11 a.m. and 4-6 p.m., and March 29 from 9 a.m.-noon. Freshly baked kolaches, cinnamon rolls, other bakery items, and photo greeting cards will be available. Complimentary coffee will be served Saturday morning.

March 29

Davenport — St. Anthony Parish is hosting a spring/Lenten concert at 3 p.m. A dessert reception will follow. There is no cost to attend.

Coralville — The film “No Other Land” will be shown in the St. Thomas More Parish social hall at 3 p.m. This documentary was created as an act of resistance on the path to justice in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

April 22

Burlington — A Eucharistic revival celebration will take place from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Burlington Memorial Auditorium. Speakers include Anna Grace Marino, Graeson Dall and singer/songwriter Steve Angrisano. Cost is $5, lunch provided.

July 6-11

Rock Island, Ill. — An icon painting workshop will take place daily from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at St. George Greek Orthodox Church. Cost is $850 and includes all painting materials. Space is limited; a non-refundable deposit of $250 is required to reserve a place in this workshop. Email theodoreicons@gmail.com or go to theodoreicons.com for more information.

ONGOING

The St. Andrew of Crete Byzantine Catholic Outreach of Iowa celebrates a Divine Liturgy every third Sunday of the month at St. Patrick Church in Iowa City (Sacred Heart Chapel). Contact Father Bruce Riebe with questions at 440-227-5037.

A LIFE Runners Chapter is being started in the Quad Cities. Life Runners use prayer and teamwork to defend life from conception until natural death. Running optional… Faith required. If you are interested in becoming a charter member, go to https://band.us/n/ababAcndt3P8Q or call/text Al and Beth Budelier at 815-499-8010.

Online/Rock Island, Ill. — For a list of upcoming Benet House Retreat Center events go to www.smmsister.org/retreats.

Davenport — The St. Anthony Parish book study group recently began studying “Separation of Church and Hate” by John Fuglesang. The group meets Mondays at 6 p.m. in the parish center.

Davenport — The Catholic Messenger hosts a monthly podcast, Catholic Messenger Conversations. Listen to the podcasts at www.catholicmessenger.net/podcasting or on your favorite podcasting app.

The Catholic Service Board seeks new members to join the organization for fellowship, fun and to assist its endeavors to support the Kahl Home in Davenport and other nonprofit organizations. For more information about Catholic Service Board or for membership information, contact CSB Vice President Pam Brandt at

pambrandt8@gmail.com or 563-505-9305.

Online prayer groups at Our Lady of the Prairie meet weekly. Pray the Lectio Divina Tuesdays from 9-10 a.m. The centering prayer group meets Wednesdays from 1-2:30 p.m. Register at www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092 for more information.

Online book studies at Our Lady of the Prairie begin soon and meet monthly. For a list of books and meeting times, go to www.theprairieretreat.org.

Prairiewoods Franciscan Spirituality Center in Hiawatha, Iowa focuses on the intersection of ecology, spirituality and holistic health in an effort to help people of all faiths and cultures improve their relationship with God, nature and others. Go to www.Prairiewoods.org for a list of upcoming retreats, or call 319-395-6700.

Project Rachel is a confidential, post-abortion healing ministry of the Catholic Church offering hope and healing to women and men hurting from past abortions. Call (563) 333-4107 Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Or, email projectrachel@diodav.org.

Natural Family Planning courses

Learn the Couple to Couple League method of Natural Family Planning (NFP), which gives couples the knowledge to track fertility signs as a way to achieve or avoid pregnancy. NFP is the only method of family planning approved by the Catholic Church and modern, symptom-based methods demonstrate an accuracy of about 99% in identifying times of fertility and infertility, according to the European Society for Human Reproduction and Embryology. Self-paced, online classes are available. Go to https://ccli.org/main-nfp/ or contact Al and Beth Budelier at (563) 324-7040 or elizabethimel@yahoo.com for more information.

The Iowa Catholic Conference (ICC) encourages you to sign up for its newsletter. The ICC is the official public policy voice of the bishops and Catholic Church in Iowa. Go to www.iowacatholicconference.org and click on “Join the Network.”

New Melleray Abbey in Peosta, Iowa, offers private discernment retreats. For more information contact Matt at MLM319656@gmail.com.

The Diocese of Davenport does not use GoFundMe to collect donations for any purpose. To make sure donated funds support parishes, schools, Upon This Rock, the Annual Diocesan Appeal, or other diocesan ministries, please give through the official and secure online platforms found on the diocesan website at www.davenportdiocese.org. This will ensure that every gift reaches its intended purpose. For any questions regarding donations pages or inquiries regarding giving to diocesan institutions, contact the Office of Stewardship at 563-888-4252 or Finance Department at 563-888-4365, or reach out directly to the parish, school, or ministry.