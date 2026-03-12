Bishop Walsh, clergy participate in event supporting immigrants

By Dan Russo

The Catholic Messenger

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa —Bishop Dennis Walsh greeted immigrants arriving for their regular check-ins outside the Department of Homeland Security Office in Cedar Rapids recently with a smile and handshakes.

The bishop’s presence, along with other members of Davenport Diocesan clergy and singers from St. Patrick Parish-Iowa City and St. Thomas More Parish-Coralville added a faith-filled atmosphere to a gathering March 3 in front of the federal building. The bishop led an opening prayer and later spoke to the crowd, mentioning his support for the right to due process during his remarks.

“I want to thank you all for being here, for protecting rights of individuals,” he told the group.

As the crowd stood behind yellow caution tape, a Department of Homeland Security Agent (DHS) reminded people not to block a driveway that led up to the main door where people with appointments were heading inside. Bishop Walsh asked the agent if he could accompany some of the immigrants inside, but was not permitted to enter the building. Instead, he exchanged information with DHS personnel in an effort to foster future dialogue. He made sure to also shake the agent’s hand before leaving for the day.

The bishop told a number of TV journalists, including KCRG’s Connor Woodruff, that he and the other clergy came “so that people know the presence of the Church is with them at this very difficult, very frightening time of their life.” He said the encounter with the DHS agent went well.

“I think he was very respectful,” said Bishop Walsh to the TV crews as hymns were sung behind him. “I understand the decision is not his alone. There are ICE agents and DHS agents who are working in good conscience enforcing the law. However, we would be opposed to political theater (or) instilling fear.”

Dea­con Angel Hernan­dez of St. Patrick Parish in Iowa City led a bilingual Stations of the Cross.

“All these people walking out are Christ in our midst,” he told the gathering afterwards.

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops is encouraging solidarity through prayer and public witness as part of an initiative of pastoral accompaniment for immigrants called “You are Not Alone.” The Iowa City Catholic Worker House and Escucha Mi Voz, an Iowa City-based immigrant advocacy organization, monitors ICE check-ins at the federal building on a monthly basis and organizes the regular demonstrations.

Rogelio Lagunas held up a banner depicting Our Lady of Guadalupe. “I did my check in last month,” he said. “I come here once a year to check in. It’s very important for me to be here to witness and support the community.”

Lagunas initially came to the United States without legal permission 20 years ago, but has since tried to rectify that.

“I already spent $40,000 with lawyers,” Lagunas said. “The process is not easy. I came to America because I want a better life for my family.”

Lagunas is among those who meet with United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) personnel regularly. He is working toward a legal solution for the sake of his four children.

“We are Catholic and we are people of faith,” he said. “We all want to be here legally. For immigrants, what matters is, don’t stop showing up (for check-ins). Don’t hide if you have any appointment. Show up.”

“I was really scared leading up to the appointment,” she told the gathering through a translator. “I didn’t think I would come out, but seeing you all here makes me happy.”

Bishop Walsh was glad he and the clergy could provide a pastoral presence.

“It’s great to see everyone here and see the commitment,” he told The Catholic Messenger. “People are standing with immigrants who are living in fear. They appreciated everyone being here.”

Over the course of the morning, six Escucha Mi Voz members and 18 other immigrant families entered and exited the federal building, according to the advocacy group. Although sometimes people have been detained after appointments, all exited that day.

Getsy Hernandez, a community organizer who works for the organization, served as emcee for the event and provided translation. She was among those having one-on-one conversations before and after most check-ins. Volunteers from the Iowa City Catholic Worker House also helped fill out emergency contact forms and distributed pamphlets. The organizations provide housing support, legal aid referrals and other support.

While speaking with reporters, Bishop Walsh talked about the Catholic Church’s position on immigration.

“It’s the natural right of people to be able to move from one country to another for economic reasons or reasons of security,” he said. “It’s not just the opinion of the Church. It’s binding Church teaching.”

He also explained that public authorities may enact immigration regulations for the common good.

A detailed explanation of the Church’s teaching on immigration can be found in section 2241 of the “Catechism of the Catholic Church.” In November 2025, the U.S. bishops released a special message on immigration, which can be read at usccb.org.

As of press time, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Media Office had not responded to inquiries on this topic.

