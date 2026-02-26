Traveling trophy tradition returns

By Anne Marie Amacher

The Catholic Messenger

DAVENPORT — The George J. McCabe Sr. Memorial Trophy continues its rounds back on the football circuit of the Mississippi Valley Athletic Conference.

Following the 2025 football season, the North Scott High School-Eldridge football team was awarded the trophy for the best overall football record.

Jim Martens brought the traveling trophy back after almost 20 years sitting at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport.

From 1965-1986, the trophy went to the Scott County high school with the best overall football record, Martens said. With the blessing of the family, he brought back the tradition starting in 2024, in which Bettendorf High School won.

The trophy originally rotated between Assumption, Central and West high schools in Davenport and Bettendorf High School. The competition now includes those four high schools plus Davenport North, Pleasant Valley in Riverdale and North Scott in Eldridge. All are in Scott County.

The family does not recall how the trophy idea came about or its history, but all are excited to have the trophy competition back.