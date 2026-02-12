Supporting those in Central and Eastern Europe

On Ash Wednesday, Feb, 18, our diocese will participate in the special Collection for the Church in Central and Eastern Europe.

Years of war in Ukraine have profoundly affected both Ukrainian society and the Church in Ukraine. From the beginning, the laity have played a significant role in responding to the needs of displaced families, orphaned children, and other victims of the conflict. In the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church’s Exarchate of Lutsk, laypeople such as catechists, parish pastoral and economic council members, and priests’ wives have been called upon to provide faith formation, carefully manage parish resources, and provide emotional and spiritual support to members of the local parish communities.

These laypeople have heeded their call to holiness by bringing their talents and abilities to serve God and their neighbors. The exarchate, with crucial funds received through the Collection for the Church in Central and Eastern Europe, has answered the call of Pope Leo to empower and form the laity to help bring the Gospel to the world. The exarchate is hosting formation seminars and trainings for priests’ wives, parish pastoral and financial advisers, and catechists so that they might foster spiritual healing and economic recovery amid the devastation of war.

By donating to this special collection, you help the Church in Ukraine and more than 25 other countries in Central and Eastern Europe to witness to Christ’s mercy, even in the midst of terrible hardship. To support the collection with an online donation, please visit igivecatholic.org/story/USCCB-CCEE. Thank you for your help to restore the Church and build the future in Central and Eastern Europe.

Colecta para la Iglesia en Europa Central y Oriental

El Miércoles de Ceniza, 18 de febrero, nuestra diócesis participará en la colecta especial para la Iglesia en Europa Central y Oriental.

Los años de guerra en Ucrania han afectado profundamente tanto a la sociedad ucraniana como a la Iglesia en ese país. Desde el principio, los laicos han desempeñado un papel fundamental en la respuesta a las necesidades de las familias desplazadas, los niños huérfanos y otras víctimas del conflicto. En el Exarcado de Lutsk de la Iglesia Greco-Católica Ucraniana, se ha hecho un llamado a los laicos —como catequistas, miembros de los consejos pastorales y económicos parroquiales, y esposas de los sacerdotes— para que brinden formación en la fe, gestionen cuidadosamente los recursos parroquiales y ofrezcan apoyo emocional y espiritual a los miembros de las comunidades locales.

Estos laicos han respondido a su llamado a la santidad aportando sus talentos y capacidades para servir a Dios y a su prójimo. Gracias a los fondos cruciales recibidos a través de esta colecta, el exarcado ha respondido al llamado del Papa León para empoderar y formar al laicado, ayudando así a llevar el Evangelio al mundo. El exarcado organiza seminarios de formación y capacitaciones para: Esposas de sacerdotes. Asesores pastorales y financieros de las parroquias. Catequistas. Todo esto se realiza con el fin de fomentar la sanación espiritual y la recuperación económica en medio de la devastación de la guerra.

Al donar a esta colecta especial, usted ayuda a la Iglesia en Ucrania y a más de otros 25 países de Europa Central y Oriental a ser testigos de la misericordia de Cristo, incluso en medio de terribles dificultades. Para apoyar la colecta con una donación en línea, visite: igivecatholic.org/story/USCCB-CCEE. Gracias por su ayuda para restaurar la Iglesia y construir el futuro en Europa Central y Oriental.