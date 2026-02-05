Student ministry makes an impact/El ministerio estudiantil tiene un impacto

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

I write to you today to share an important matter that calls for our collective prayers and support.

As a priest, I have witnessed firsthand the profound impact that Catholic student ministry has on the faith and formation of young adults. College is a pivotal time in a person’s life, and the presence of a strong Catholic community on campus can make an eternal difference. The Newman Catholic Student Center at the University of Iowa is living proof of this truth.

In early January, I had the opportunity to attend SEEK26 in Columbus, Ohio, where I joined more than 16,000 college students in worship and prayer. Gathered for Mass, Eucharistic Adoration, and time in the presence of the Lord, the experience was deeply moving. In a world that so often tells young adults they are alone or without purpose, this gathering proclaimed a powerful truth: Christ is alive, calling each person by name, and drawing them into communion with one another and with His Church.

This same spirit of renewal and hope is taking root at our Newman Center at the University of Iowa. The Center is experiencing remarkable growth, with more than 700 students actively involved this year — a 38% increase over last year. This flourishing community is a testament to the Center’s vital mission and to the deep hunger so many young people have for authentic faith, belonging, and purpose.

This growth, while a tremendous blessing, also brings new challenges. As participation increases, so does the demand for programs, pastoral care, and outreach, stretching the Center’s resources. The staff work tirelessly to meet the spiritual needs of students, even as the financial requirements to sustain and expand this vital ministry continue to grow. Their passion for forming disciples for the Church and the world is unmistakable. Through their leadership, students are drawn into a deeper relationship with Jesus Christ and equipped with skills that will serve them — and the Church — for a lifetime.

These young men and women are actively engaged in the liturgy, the sacraments, prayer, music and service, experiences that not only enrich their college years but also prepare them for future leadership in their families, parishes and communities.

The Newman Catholic Student Center is a vital ministry within the Diocese of Davenport, providing a strong faith community for students navigating life on a secular campus. To ensure its continued success, I ask for your generous support during the special Strengthen collection on Feb. 7 and 8, 2026. Your gift will help fund essential programming, maintain facilities, and expand outreach to even more students seeking spiritual guidance and community.

Together, we can surround our students with care, strengthen their faith, and support a ministry that is shaping the future of our Church. Thank you for your prayers and generosity.

Sincerely yours in Christ,

Most Rev. Dennis G. Walsh

Bishop of Davenport

El ministerio estudiantil tiene un impacto

Queridos Hermanos y Hermanas en Cristo:

Le escribo hoy para compartir un asunto importante que requiere de nuestras oraciones y apoyo colectivo.

Como sacerdote, he sido testigo presencial del profundo impacto que el ministerio estudiantil católico tiene en la fe y la formación de los adultos jóvenes. La universidad es un momento crucial en la vida de una persona, y la presencia de una comunidad católica sólida en el campus puede marcar una diferencia eterna. El Centro Católico de Estudiantes Newman de la Universidad de Iowa es una prueba viviente de esta verdad.

A principios de enero, tuve la oportunidad de asistir a SEEK26 en Columbus, Ohio, donde me uní a más de 16,000 estudiantes universitarios en adoración y oración. Reunidos para la misa, la adoración eucarística y el tiempo en presencia del Señor, la experiencia fue profundamente conmovedora. En un mundo que a menudo les dice a los adultos jóvenes que están solos o sin propósito, este encuentro proclamó una verdad poderosa: Cristo está vivo, llamando a cada persona por su nombre y atrayéndola a la comunión mutua y con Su Iglesia. Este mismo espíritu de renovación y esperanza está echando raíces en nuestro Centro Newman de la Universidad de Iowa. El Centro está experimentando un crecimiento notable, con más de 700 estudiantes participando activamente este año, lo que representa un aumento del 38% respecto al año pasado. Esta comunidad floreciente es un testimonio de la misión vital del Centro y de la profunda hambre que tantos jóvenes tienen de una fe auténtica, pertenencia y propósito.

Este crecimiento, aunque es una bendición tremenda, también trae nuevos desafíos. A medida que aumenta la participación, también lo hace la demanda de programas, atención pastoral y alcance, lo que agota los recursos del Centro. El personal trabaja incansablemente para satisfacer las necesidades espirituales de los estudiantes, aun cuando los requisitos financieros para sostener y expandir este ministerio vital continúan creciendo. Su pasión por formar discípulos para la Iglesia y el mundo es inconfundible. A través de su liderazgo, los estudiantes son atraídos a una relación más profunda con Jesucristo y equipados con habilidades que les servirán a ellos — y a la Iglesia — para toda la vida. Estos jóvenes hombres y mujeres participan activamente en la liturgia, los sacramentos, la oración, la música y el servicio, experiencias que no solo enriquecen sus años universitarios, sino que también los preparan para el futuro liderazgo en sus familias, parroquias y comunidades.

El Centro Católico de Estudiantes Newman es un ministerio vital dentro de la Diócesis de Davenport, que proporciona una sólida comunidad de fe para los estudiantes que navegan la vida en un campus secular. Para asegurar su éxito continuo, pido su generoso apoyo durante la colecta especial FORTALECER el 7 y 8 de febrero de 2026. Su donación ayudará a financiar la programación esencial, mantener las instalaciones y ampliar el alcance a aún más estudiantes que buscan guía espiritual y comunidad.

Juntos, podemos rodear a nuestros estudiantes con cuidado, fortalecer su fe y apoyar un ministerio que está forjando el futuro de nuestra Iglesia. Gracias por sus oraciones y generosidad.

Sinceramente suyo en Cristo,

Rev. Mons. Dennis G. Walsh

Obispo de Davenport