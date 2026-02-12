St. Ambrose to host international conference on faith, hope, renewal

For The Catholic Messenger

DAVENPORT — St. Ambrose University is proud to host the upcoming international conference, From A(mbrose) to (Gen.) Z: Resourcing the Tradition in Response to Contemporary Concerns in the Church. The conference will be held April 24–26 on campus.

The event, presented by the Academy for the Study of St. Ambrose of Milan (ASSAM), will bring together leaders, scholars and community members to explore how the Church can respond to the most pressing social issues of our time. The conference will feature Cardinal Timothy Radcliffe, OP, as the keynote speaker and is open to the public.

“At St. Ambrose University, we believe the Catholic intellectual tradition offers not just knowledge, but renewal,” said Amy Novak, president of St. Ambrose University. “This gathering invites people of faith and goodwill to come together in hope, to listen, and to imagine a Church that continues to grow in love and wisdom for the good of all.”

The From A(mbrose) to (Gen.) Z conference will span three days of dialogue, and intellectual engagement. The event will open with Cardinal Radcliffe, followed by days of panel discussions, keynotes and paper presentations, including Ambrose scholars and other presenters exploring faith in action.

Speakers include Donna Carroll, president of the Association of Catholic Colleges and Universities; Tom Chapman, executive director of the Iowa Catholic Conference; Timothy Matovina, professor of Theology at University of Notre Dame; Nabil Tueme, senior research associate at Springtide Research Institute; and Krisanne Vaillancourt Murphy, executive director of the Catholic Mobilizing Network.

Participants can expect sessions focused on ecological care, inclusion, leadership and the vitality of faith among younger generations. A closing liturgy concludes the weekend, inviting participants to return to their communities renewed in hope and inspired by St. Ambrose’s legacy of service and wisdom.

“Since its inception, the Church has had to balance tradition and transformation. When the Church has been at its best, it has allowed for earnest dialogue and open-minded, active listening, which this conference will encourage,” said Ethan Gannaway, co-director of ASSAM.

“We’re hoping this conference will demonstrate the vitality and utility of the Catholic intellectual tradition in addressing today’s most pressing social issues. Participants will learn from experts, be inspired by our patron saint, and make great connections among one another,” said Father Robert Grant, co-director of ASSAM.

The event is open to all — including scholars, clergy, the faith community, students and members of the public interested in exploring contemporary issues through the lens of faith and reason.

For more information, including registration details, visit the conference website https://www.stambroseofmilan.com/2026-conference or email ASSAM@sau.edu.