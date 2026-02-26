Sr. Linnenkamp was an educator

DAVENPORT — Sister Catherine Linnenkamp, CHM, 87, died Feb. 16 at MercyOne-Genesis Medical Center.

Catherine Linnenkamp was born Aug. 12, 1938, in Sigourney to Raymond John and Margaret Susan (Wagner) Linnenkamp. She entered the Congregation of the Humility of Mary in 1960 and professed vows in 1963 as Sister Ramona Marie.

Sister Linnenkamp earned an associate’s degree in education from Ottumwa Heights College-Ottumwa and a bachelor’s degree in social science from Marycrest College-Dav­enport. She later attended George Peabody College in Nashville, Tenn­essee, and completed a master’s degree in education.

She spent a lifetime dedicated to education, beginning as a middle school teacher at St. Mary School-Ottumwa. She also taught at St. Mary School-Albia; St. Anthony-Des Moines; Lourdes Memorial School-Bettendorf; and Holy Trinity-Davenport. In addition, she served as principal at St. Mary School-Albia, Lourdes Memorial-Bettendorf and Holy Trinity-Davenport. After retiring from teaching, she served in the registrar’s office of Marycrest College/Teikyo/ Marycrest International University. She then went on to work at the Genesis Medical Center-Davenport in health information management and as a receptionist. From 2009-2022, she served the CHM community as a finance clerk at the Humility of Mary Center-Davenport, and since 2022 has volunteered for the CHM Ministry of Prayer and Witness.

Sister Linnenkamp was devoted to her students. In 1969, she was elected corresponding secretary of the diocesan Sisters Council. She was appointed regional coordinator for schools in the Centerville, Albia, Keota-Harper, Washington and Iowa City area in 1971. The following year, she joined a new statewide program, the Provincial Committee on Sisters Welfare, which studied and advised on the pay scales for teaching sisters in Iowa. The National Catholic Education Association awarded her a Certificate of Appreciation in 1977 and a Presidential Award in 1985. She also served on the Due Process board for the Diocese of Davenport.

Sister was a warm and caring woman, whose love of children, cats, music, and art made her beloved by students and colleagues alike. Her joy was infectious and her hugs plentiful.

Her funeral was Feb. 23 at Humility of Mary Center. Cremation followed with internment at Mount Calvary Cemetery-Davenport at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Congregation of the Humility of Mary.