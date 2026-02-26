SAU a full member of The Heart of America Athletic Conference

For The Catholic Messenger

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Heart of America Athletic Conference Council of Presidents unanimously approved St. Ambrose University-Davenport for full membership. St. Ambrose officially joins the conference beginning with the 2026–2027 academic year.

Commissioner Nik Rule said the addition of St. Ambrose reflects The Heart’s continued commitment to intentional growth, institutional alignment, and long-term competitive stability within the National Association of Inter­collegiate Athletics (NAIA).

“Joining the Heart of America Athletic Conference marks an exciting new chapter for St. Ambrose University,” said Amy Novak, president of St. Ambrose University. “We are proud to align with institutions that share our commitment to competitive excellence, academic integrity, and the formation of student-athletes who lead with courage, character, and heart. Grounded in our Catholic mission, we believe athletics is not only about competition, but about cultivating virtue, community, and a deeper sense of purpose. This move strengthens our future while honoring the faith-inspired spirit and mission that define the Fighting Bees.”

Recognized as a premier institution in the NAIA and among small private universities nationwide, St. Ambrose pairs strong academic tradition with a broad-based athletics program built on championship expectations and holistic student development.

“St. Ambrose Uni­versity is not simply joining our conference — they are strengthening the future of The Heart,” said Rule.

St. Ambrose currently competes as an affiliate member in The Heart in football, men’s lacrosse, women’s lacrosse, men’s wrestling, and e-sports. Upon joining as a full member in 2026–27, the Fighting Bees will participate in the following conference-sponsored sports: baseball, softball, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s bowling, men’s and women’s cross country, football, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s lacrosse, men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s indoor and outdoor track and field, competitive cheer, competitive dance, e-sports, men’s and women’s volleyball, and men’s and women’s wrestling.

With the addition of St. Ambrose University beginning in 2026–27, The Heart will include 16 full member institutions: Baker Uni­versity-Baldwin, Kansas; Benedictine College-Atchison, Kansas; Clarke University-Dubuque, Iowa; Culver-Stockton College-Canton, Missouri; Central Methodist Univer­sity-Fayette, Missouri; Grace­land University-Lamoni, Iowa; Grand View University-Des Moines, Iowa; MidAmerica Naz­arene University-Olathe, Kansas; Missouri Baptist University-Creve Coeur, Missouri; Missouri Valley College-Marshall, Miss­ouri; Mount Mercy Uni­versity-Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Park University-Parkville, Missouri; Peru State College-Peru, Nebra­s­ka; William Penn Uni­versity-Oskaloosa,Iowa; William Woods Uni­versity-Fulton, Missouri. There are 13 affiliate members that compete in select conference-sponsored sport.