Register for ICYC

The fifth-annual Iowa Catholic Youth Conference (ICYC) in March will feature fellowship, faith-building opportunities and performances by The Scally Brothers. The Archdiocese of Dubuque and the Diocese of Davenport are co-sponsoring the event, themed “BE REAL. BE ALIVE.”

EPIC, an event for high school-aged youth, will take place March 21 from 5:30-9 p.m. at St. Ludmilla Parish in Cedar Rapids. Admission is $25 and includes a pizza party dinner. register at https://davenportdiocese.org/epic. Participants are welcome to come early and celebrate Mass with parishioners at 4 p.m.

The conference for middle school-aged youths and their parents will take place March 22 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at St. Ludmilla. Cost is $50 per person through March 1. For more information or to register a family or parish group go to http://www.davenportdiocese.org/icyc