Open your eyes to Christ this Lent/Abre tus ojos a Cristo esta Cuaresma

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

As we prepare to enter Lent again, it’s good to pause and remember where this journey through the desert is taking us: to the font, to the life-giving waters of baptism. Yes, for the soon-to-be Elect, for the first time. But also, for the rest of us, as we prepare to renew our baptismal promises. Baptism is the key. We distort baptism if we think it is just about personal salvation; just as we distort our usual Lenten practices of prayer, fasting, and almsgiving if we treat them as a “self-help program,” disciplines undertaken all by ourselves, and for our own sake. By baptism, we are part of Christ’s body, the Church; in communion with one another. As St. Paul reminds us: “If [one] part suffers, all the parts suffer with it; if one part is honored, all the parts share its joy” (1 Cor 12:26).

It is a tragedy that we fail to see one another in that light; as brothers and sisters; each dependent on the other. My heart was broken when I heard of an individual who refused to receive the Eucharist from an Indian laywoman for vile, racist reasons. He even boasted that he would rather be a “bad Catholic” than do so. How sad to have a heart so closed to Christ right in front of us —not just in the Sacrament, but in one another!

So, as we enter into this Lent’s journey of conversion, it’s also good to keep in mind: we don’t journey alone. Our Catechumens, though not yet baptized, are also already part of the Church. They enter Lent as a time of final preparation for the Easter sacraments; prayer, fasting, and almsgiving (service) are core aspects of that final spiritual preparation. But not by themselves.

The baptized are also called to these same practices, first, in solidarity with the Elect, to accompany and support them on the last leg of this part of their life-long journey. And we do these, too, as part of our own journey of deeper conversion, supporting one another as we acknowledge that we have not always fully lived our baptismal calling of loving God and neighbor.

Fasting reminds us of our dependence on God, as well as on one another and on the gift of Creation. As a reminder, the Church asks us to observe this discipline during Lent:

Ash Wednesday and Good Friday are days of fasting. On these days, one full meal and two lesser meals are allowed. Eating between meals is not permitted. Catholics between the ages of 18 and 59 are bound to fast.

Ash Wednesday and all of the Fridays of Lent are also days of abstinence. On these days, meat may not be taken. The law of abstinence binds all Catholics 14 years of age or older.

If members of the faithful are unable to observe the fast and abstinence regulations because of ill health or other reasons, they are urged to practice other forms of penance and self-denial suitable to their condition. Ignoring the laws of fast and abstinence is a serious matter.

By our prayer, we are drawn into deeper communion with God, and thereby with one another. By our almsgiving and other works of charity, for example, through the CRS Rice Bowl program, we express our love of neighbor in concrete ways, living the imperative that Jesus gave as part of the Sermon on the Mount: “whatever you did for one of these least brothers of mine, you did for me” (Matt 25:40).

My friends, we are living in especially challenging times. But we are not alone. In communion with one another, and with the whole body of Christ, and knowing that the Risen Christ is in our midst, we can weather any storm.

As with the man born blind, may our keeping of Lent open our eyes to Christ, seeing him all around us! As with the Samaritan Woman, may our keeping of Lent deepen our thirst for Christ, as he thirsts for us! As with Lazarus, may our keeping of Lent bring life to every dark corner of death in our lives and in our world!

Sincerely in Christ,

Most Reverend Dennis G. Walsh, Bishop of Davenport

Abre tus ojos a Cristo esta Cuaresma

Queridos Hermanos y Hermanas en Cristo:

Al prepararnos para entrar de nuevo en la Cuaresma, es bueno hacer una pausa y recordar hacia dónde nos lleva este viaje por el desierto: hacia la Fuente, hacia las aguas vivificantes del Bautismo. Sí, para los que pronto serán los Elegidos, por primera vez; pero también para el resto de nosotros, mientras nos preparamos para renovar nuestras promesas bautismales. El Bautismo es la clave. Distorsionamos el bautismo si pensamos que se trata solo de la salvación personal, al igual que distorsionamos nuestras prácticas cuaresmales habituales de oración, ayuno y limosna si las tratamos como un “programa de autoayuda”, disciplinas realizadas por nosotros mismos y por nuestro propio bien. Por el Bautismo, formamos parte del Cuerpo de Cristo, la Iglesia; en comunión unos con otros. Como nos recuerda San Pablo: “Si un miembro sufre, todos los demás sufren con él; si un miembro es honrado, todos los demás participan de su alegría” (1 Cor 12,26).

Es una tragedia que no nos veamos los unos a los otros bajo esa luz, como hermanos y hermanas, cada uno dependiente del otro. Se me rompió el corazón al enterarme de una persona que se negó a recibir la Eucaristía de manos de una mujer laica de la India por razones racistas y viles. Incluso se jactó de que preferiría ser un “mal católico” antes que hacerlo. ¡Qué triste tener un corazón tan cerrado a Cristo que está justo delante de nosotros, no solo en el Sacramento, sino en el prójimo!

Por lo tanto, al iniciar este camino de conversión de la Cuaresma, también es bueno tener en cuenta que no caminamos solos. Nuestros catecúmenos, aunque aún no están bautizados, ya forman parte de la Iglesia. Ellos entran en la Cuaresma como un tiempo de preparación final para los Sacramentos de Pascua; la oración, el ayuno y la limosna (servicio) son aspectos fundamentales de esa preparación espiritual final. Pero no los realizan solos.

Los bautizados también estamos llamados a estas mismas prácticas, en primer lugar, en solidaridad con los Elegidos, para acompañarlos y apoyarlos en la última etapa de esta parte de su camino de fe. Y realizamos esto, también, como parte de nuestro propio camino de conversión más profunda, apoyándonos mutuamente al reconocer que no siempre hemos vivido plenamente nuestra llamada bautismal de amar a Dios y al prójimo.

El ayuno nos recuerda nuestra dependencia de Dios, así como de los demás y del don de la Creación. Como recordatorio, la Iglesia nos pide observar esta disciplina durante la Cuaresma:

El Miércoles de Ceniza y el Viernes Santo son días de ayuno. En estos días, se permite una comida completa y dos comidas menores. No se permite comer entre horas. Los católicos entre los 18 y 59 años están obligados a ayunar.

El Miércoles de Ceniza y todos los viernes de Cuaresma son también días de abstinencia. En estos días, no se debe comer carne. La ley de la abstinencia obliga a todos los católicos de catorce años o más.

Si los fieles no pueden cumplir con las normas de ayuno y abstinencia por motivos de salud u otras razones, se les insta a practicar otras formas de penitencia y abnegación adecuadas a su condición. Ignorar las leyes de ayuno y abstinencia es un asunto serio.

Por nuestra oración, nos sentimos atraídos a una comunión más profunda con Dios y, por tanto, entre nosotros. Por nuestra limosna y otras obras de caridad — por ejemplo, a través del programa Plato de Arroz de CRS — expresamos nuestro amor al prójimo de formas concretas, viviendo el mandato que Jesús dio como parte del Sermón de la Montaña: “cuanto hicisteis a uno de estos hermanos míos más pequeños, a mí me lo hicisteis” (Mt 25,40).

Mis amigos, vivimos tiempos especialmente difíciles. Pero no estamos solos. En comunión unos con otros, y con todo el Cuerpo de Cristo, y sabiendo que el Cristo Resucitado está en medio de nosotros, podemos superar cualquier tormenta.

Al igual que con el Ciego de Nacimiento, ¡que nuestra vivencia de la Cuaresma nos abra los ojos a Cristo, viéndolo a nuestro alrededor! Al igual que con la Mujer Samaritana, ¡que nuestra vivencia de la Cuaresma profundice nuestra sed de Cristo, mientras Él tiene sed de nosotros! Al igual que con Lázaro, ¡que nuestra vivencia de la Cuaresma traiga vida a cada rincón oscuro de muerte en nuestras vidas y en nuestro mundo!

Sinceramente en Cristo,

Rev. Mons. Dennis G. Walsh, Obispo de Davenport