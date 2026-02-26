Novak appointed chair of ACCU

By Anne Marie Amacher

The Catholic Messenger

DAVENPORT — Amy Novak, president and CEO of St. Ambrose University-Davenport and Mount Mercy University-Cedar Rapids was appointed chair of the Association of Catholic Colleges and Universities (ACCU) earlier this month.

The two universities have been members of the ACCU for decades and Novak has served as a member of the board of directors for ACCU for two years. Her appointment took effect Feb. 2.

Novak said in her role she will work with the ACCU leadership and member presidents to collaborate, strengthen advocacy and elevate contributions of Catholic higher education to the Church and society.

More than 200 Catholic colleges and universities are members in the United States and across the world.

Novak said the ACCU looks on how to form leaders through Catholic identity, Catholic Social Teaching, Catholic integrity, Scripture and more “so they feel equipped to lead in their roles.” She noted there are more lay leaders in the Catholic Church, not just colleges and universities. “We want them to be confident leaders in our Catholic tradition.”

She noted Catholic-run colleges and universities are the largest sector out of private institutions. “A Catholic education matters. We commit to do mission.”

“Catholic universities play a vital role in forming students for lives of purpose, leadership and service,” Novak said. “At this moment in higher education, our call is to be both deeply rooted in our faith tradition and boldly responsive to the needs of today’s students and communities. I am grateful for the opportunity to help steward this important work alongside dedicated colleagues from across the country.”

Donna Carroll, ACCU president and executive director, said Novak “brings a rare combination of strategic insight, deep commitment to Catholic mission and collaborative leadership. Her experience and vision will be invaluable as the ACCU continues to support its member institutions during a time of significant challenge and opportunity.”

Bishop Dennis Walsh, co-chair of the St. Ambrose University Board of Directors, said Novak’s appointment “is a testament to her faithful leadership, deep commitment to Catholic higher education and her ability to bring people together around mission and purpose.” He added, “She understands that Catholic universities are not only places of academic excellence, but communities called to form students in wisdom, service and love of neighbor.”

Novak will guide ACCU’s efforts in leadership formation with focus on strengthening institutional. Vitality, advancing Catholic identity and fostering collaboration among Catholic colleges and universities nationwide.