New podcast: Almsgiving and Project Renewal

Schwickerath

The Catholic Messenger
Catholic Messenger Conversations is a podcast to engage listeners in issues that matter in our diocese.

In an episode recorded on Ash Wednesday, Ann Schwickerath, executive director of Project Renewal, discusses the work the charity does in Davenport. Founded by Sister Concetta Bendicente and Father Marv Mottet over 50 years ago, Project Renewal serves children in all grades K-12 with afterschool programs, which include academic tutoring. The offerings are free of charge. We connect Project Renewal’s mission to the practice of almsgiving, which is central to the season of Lent.

Listen to Catholic Messenger Conversations podcasts at www.catholicmessenger.net/podcasting or find Catholic Messenger Conversations on your favorite podcasting app.
Catholic Messenger Conversations is produced and recorded at KALA Radio Studios at St. Ambrose University in Davenport.

