Musical Grease -Assumption Knight Players at Assumption High School – March 6 and 7, 2026 Anne Marie AmacherThe Assumption Knight Players at Assumption High School-Davenport will present the musical "Grease" March 6 and 7 at 7 p.m. and March 8 at 2 p.m. in Sunderbruch Auditorium. Cost is $10 for adults, $8 for students and senior citizens. Cash or check at the door. Seating is first come, first served. Posted on Feb 26, 2026Feb 24, 2026