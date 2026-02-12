Letters to the Editor – Feb. 12, 2025

‘My grace is sufficient for you’

To the Editor:

When we choose to follow Jesus, we are given a cross uniquely made for us by the Heavenly Father. It’s his loving instrument that leads us to greater union with him. We initially rejoice as we say yes to Jesus and begin to follow him on the road to Jerusalem.

We soon discover that this cross seems to be too large and heavy for us. This is done intentionally by our loving God. We cry out to God to lighten our load and we plead with him to take our cross from us. Such was my experience.

I soon found that I was too weak to carry it, and would often stumble and fall. As I cried out to Jesus to take it away or give me another cross, he gently reminded me of the words he spoke to St. Paul, “My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness” (II Corinthians 12:9). I need to rely on God’s grace and not my strength alone. When I cry out to Jesus, and I’m crushed by the weight of my cross, he leads me to my knees in front of the Blessed Sacrament. The words of Jesus echo in my heart and soul, “If anyone would come after me, let him deny himself, take up his cross daily, and follow me” (Luke 9:23). The word daily shouts and screams within my soul. I think to myself not only daily, but every hour, minute, second, and moment must be surrendered to divine grace. My own weakness can only be overcome with divine grace. This Divine union lifts me heaven-ward, and sweeps me into the loving arms of my Savior.

Mike Gannon

St. Joseph Church

Milford, Iowa

Blessed with Messenger

To the Editor:

What a rich read was the Jan. 29 issue of The Catholic Messenger. From the heart-warming story of Mindy Altman (Page 1) over years of suffering, care, and recovery to the welcome pastoral letter on mental health from Bishop Michael Burbidge from Arlington, Virginia (Page 6), I was reading well into the evening. The articles reveal a Church with members alert to personal conversion and local leaders willing to challenge the national Church on significant social issues.

Congratulations to the Newton parish for demonstrating what feeding the hungry means over a two-year period (Page 3). Right next to it is a diocesan achievement in being chosen to host the annual meeting of the Federation of Diocesan Liturgical Commissions this fall. Of course, I can say all of this because we are blessed with a weekly Catholic newspaper in print and online.

Sister Mary Rehmann, CHM

Davenport, IA

Children should receive first holy Communion

To the Editor:

My name is Isabelle Oven. I am in second grade and going to receive my first holy Communion this year. I think it is important that all children should receive their first holy Communion as soon as they have learned all the catechism they need to know and receive their first confession.

Mass is also important for everyone. It is a big sin to skip even one Sunday Mass’ even though it seems like such a small sin it is actually a very big sin. We should also pray for the vocations of priests and nuns.

Isabelle Oven

Bloomfield, Iowa