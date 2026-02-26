Knights crown free throw champions

Knights of Columbus free throw champions are, from left, Brynn Henrich, Reece Holtkamp, Brady Moeller, Kenna Gehling, Mylan Braden, Jonah Moeller and Logan Henrich.

Knights of Columbus councils from Fort Madison and Houghton sponsored a free throw championship for youths ages 9-14 earlier this month at Holy Trinity Catholic Elementary in West Point.

In the boys’ competition, Logan Henrich won the 13-year-old division, Jonah Moeller won the 12-year-old division, Brady Moeller won the 10-year-old division and Reece Holtkamp won the 9-year-old division. In the girls’ competition, Mylan Braden won the 12-year-old division, Kenna Gehling won the 11-year-old division, and Brynn Henrich won the 9-year-old division.

Each contestant was allowed 15 free throw attempts in the contest. Each division winner received a Knights of Columbus basketball and advanced to the district competition. The state competition will take place in March.

