Fish fries and dinners 2026

updated Feb. 17, 2026

Bettendorf — Our Lady of Lourdes and St. John Vian­ney parishes will host fish dinners Feb. 27 from 4-7 p.m. at St. John Vianney and March 27 from 4-7 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes. Cost is $5-$15.

Centerville — Knights of Columbus fish fries every Friday from Feb. 20-March 27 from 5:30-7 p.m. in Marian Hall at St. Mary Parish. Cost is $15 for adults and $6 for children ages 10 and under. Dessert available from the Ladies of St. Mary’s for a free-will donation.

Clinton — Knights of Columbus fish fries every Friday from Feb. 20-March 27 from 4-7 p.m. in the Jesus Christ, Prince of Peace parish hall. Dine in or carry out. Cost is $12 for fish dinner or $13 for a shrimp dinner, $5 for children ages 4-12.

Davenport — Knights of Columbus fish fries every Friday from Feb. 20-March 27 serving from 4-7 p.m. at Columbus Club, 1111 W 35th St. Meals range in price from $10-$15 for adults and $6 for children.

Davenport — St. Alphonsus fish fries every Friday from Feb. 20-March 27 from 4-7 p.m. in the Early Learning Center. Cost for adults is $14, children $5.

Davenport — St. Alphonsus Special Needs Fish Fry is March 20 from 4-6 p.m. in the school gymnasium. Cost is $14 for adults and $5 for children (cash or check only). Reservations required by calling 563-322-0987.

Houghton — Knights of Columbus fish fries Feb. 20, March 6, March 27 and April 10 from 5-7:30 p.m.  at the KC Hall. For carry outs call 319-469-2641.

Iowa City — Knights of Columbus Council 842 fish fries every Friday from Feb. 20-March 27 from 5-7 p.m. at the KC Family Center, 4776 American Legion Road. Dine in or carry out.

Iowa City — Regina fish fry every Friday from Feb. 20-March 27 from 5-7 p.m. in the Regina cafeteria. Dine in or carry out. Carry out orders start at 4:30 p.m. by calling 319-338-5436. Cost is adults $15, kids $5.

Keokuk — Knights of Columbus Council 619 will host fish fries every Friday from Feb. 20-March 27 starting at 5:30 p.m. at the KC Hall, 11 N 5th St. Open dining in hall, carry out and delivery available by calling 319-524-1775.

LeClaire — Our Lady of the River fish fry March 20 beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the parish hall. Take outs available. Free will donation.

Mount Pleasant — Knights of Columbus fish or shrimp dinner every Friday from Feb. 20-March 27 from 5:30-7 p.m. at Manning Hall at St. Alphonsus Church. Eat in or carry out. To place an order call Greg at 319-931-5466, Tim at 319-931-7036 or Bob at 319-931-6781. Teens will have a bake sale each week.

Muscatine — Knights of Columbus fish fries every Friday from Feb. 20-March 27 from 4:30-7 p.m. at Saints Mary and Mathias Catholic School. Dine in or drive through available. Cost is $15, an extra $5 for additional pieces.

Newton — Knights of Columbus fish fries every Friday from Feb. 20-March 27 from 5-6:30 p.m. in McCann Center at Sacred Heart Parish. Cost is $12.50 for ages 11 and up.

Pella — Knights of Columbus fish fries every Friday from Feb. 20-March 27 from 5-6:30 p.m. at St. Mary parish hall.

Washington — Knights of Columbus fish fries every Friday from Feb. 20-March 17 from 5-7 p.m. in the KC Hall. Dine in or drive through. Adults $15, kids $7.

West Liberty — Knights of Columbus fish fries Feb. 20, March 6, 20 and 27 from 5-7 p.m. in the Parish Life Center at St. Joseph Parish. Cost is $15 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under.

