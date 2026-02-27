Deacon Jerry Miller 1952-2026

Deacon Jerry Miller, 73, died peacefully on Wednesday, February 25, 2026 after a long, courageous battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM, Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Coralville. The Most Revered Bishop Dennis Walsh will officiate. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 3, 2026 from 4:30 PM to 7 PM at Lensing Funeral and Cremation Service, Iowa City. The rosary will be recited at 4 PM and a Vigil Service will be held at 7 PM. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Camp Courageous, the Catholic Worker House in Iowa City, Lone Tree Health Care Center, or Moments Hospice.

Jerry was born August 12,1952 in Boone, Iowa, the son of Walter Henry and Alice Mary (Shekleton) Miller. Jerry married Terry Jean Kessel on August 22, 1975 in Richland, Iowa.

Jerry received an associate degree in Radiology in 1972 from Mercy Hospital in Des Moines and a bachelor’s degree in Radiation Science from the University of Nebraska in Omaha. After he graduated, Jerry worked in Springfield, IL as a clinical instructor in the School of Radiology. He also worked as a Radiology administrator in Carroll, IA, Winona, MN and Iowa City, IA. Jerry also worked in IT at Williamsburg Manufacturing and UIHC. During this time, Jerry began his diaconate formation studies. He was ordained as a Deacon by Bishop William Franklin on June 8, 2002 at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Davenport. Jerry received a master’s degree in theology from St. Mary’s College in Winona, MN. Jerry served at St. Patrick’s Church in Iowa City, St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville, St. Mary’s Church in Solon, and St. Thomas More in Coralville. He was a hospital chaplain at the Veteran’s Hospital, Mercy Hospital, and University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City, Mercy Hospital in Des Moines, and Genesis Hospital in Davenport. He was also a diocesan Spiritual Director and a hospice volunteer.

Jerry was very passionate about his diaconate ministries. Jerry was compassionate, caring and an advocate of social justice.

Jerry was a Star Trek enthusiast and collector. He enjoyed attending Trek Fest and often entered the costume contests that were connected to the festival. He enjoyed putting together model cars and was an avid reader. He especially enjoyed science fiction and historical novels.

Jerry deeply loved his family and enjoyed spending time with immediate and extended family. He especially enjoyed taking trips to visit family or have an adventure with Terry and the kids. He could be the life of any party, and enjoyed joking with and pranking his family and friends. Jerry loved to share stories of his childhood in Boone, which often involved mischief with and toward his siblings.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Terry and their children, Jessie (Michael) Fritch of Mitchellville, Kristi (Adam) Bilbrey of Polk City and Bryan Miller of Iowa City; siblings, Mark (Michele) Miller of Norwalk and Maggie (Steve) Pearson of Hampton; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his niece, Summer Jo Pearson, nephew, Tim Widmer, and nephew-in-law, Jason Bailey.

Online condolences at www.lensingfuneral.com