Collection helps college students encounter Christ

By Kristie Wert

For The Catholic Messenger

IOWA CITY — The Strengthen campaign is vital to the Newman Catholic Student Center because it directly sustains the spiritual, pastoral, and formative work that allows our students to encounter Jesus Christ and grow as disciples.

As the Center continues to experience significant growth, the need for consistent support has never been greater. Funds from Strengthen have been used for strategic planning and visioning, which has directly contributed to this growth by uniting staff, FOCUS missionaries, and student leaders around a shared mission and common vision. The campaign also allows us to subsidize retreat expenses, keeping registration fees accessible for students, and to launch a student employment opportunity that has been very well received in its pilot year. Through this support, we now have student front desk staff who create a welcoming first impression for all who enter the Center.

Strengthen funds have also helped cover emergency repair costs and essential facility upgrades, including the addition of a water bottle filler that supports student well-being while reducing plastic waste. Together, these investments ensure the Newman Center remains a place of welcome, formation, and lasting impact for students — now and for years to come.

(Kristie Wert is the director of operations for Newman Catholic Student Center in Iowa City.)