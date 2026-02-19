Catholic Messenger Conversations Episode 78 – Almsgiving and Project Renewal

In an episode recorded on Ash Wednesday, Ann Schwickerath, executive director of Project Renewal, discusses the work the charity does in Davenport, Iowa. Founded by Sister Concetta Bendicente and Father Marv Mottet over 50 years ago, Project Renewal serves children in all grades K-12 with afterschool programs, which include academic tutoring. The offerings are free of charge. They are provided by staff and volunteers at a house in the neighborhood. Some of the staff and volunteers live in the community with the people they serve. We connect Project Renewal’s mission to the practice of almsgiving, which is central to the season of Lent.

