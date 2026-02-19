Catholic Messenger Conversations Episode 78 – Almsgiving and Project Renewal

In an episode recorded on Ash Wednesday, Ann Schwickerath, executive director of Project Renewal, discusses the work the charity does in Davenport, Iowa. Founded by Sister Concetta Bendicente and Father Marv Mottet over 50 years ago, Project Renewal serves children in all grades K-12 with afterschool programs, which include academic tutoring. The offerings are free of charge. They are provided by staff and volunteers at a house in the neighborhood. Some of the staff and volunteers live in the community with the people they serve. We connect Project Renewal’s mission to the practice of almsgiving, which is central to the season of Lent.

Music for this podcast is “Funky Delight, Version 1,” courtesy of udio.com, inspired by David Baker, 2026.

You can hear all our podcasts on your favorite podcast platform including Apple podcasts, iHeartmedia, TuneIn and more. This segment was produced and recorded at KALA Radio Studios, St. Ambrose University, Davenport, Iowa, USA.

Support The Catholic Messenger’s mission to inform, educate and inspire the faithful of the Diocese of Davenport – and beyond! Subscribe to the print and/or e-edition which has more content, or make a one-time donation, today!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Catholic Messenger Conversations Episode 69 – A new pope from the U.S.!
  2. Catholic Messenger Conversations Episode 66 – Bishop Walsh’s Lenten insights
  3. Catholic Messenger Conversations Ep-73 Crossen into new territory
  4. Catholic Messenger Conversations Episode 72 – Camping for Christ
Posted on

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *