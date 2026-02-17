Page updated Feb 17, 2026

Some events may be in order by group type. Some events are also listed in our Calendar of Events category section besides this area

Fish Fries and Dinners – updated Feb. 17, 2026

Calendar Events

Feb 19

Davenport — QC Catholic Young Adults Faith on Tap begins at 6:30 p.m. in the Upper Room at Jersey Grille.

Feb 21

Iowa City — A half-day Lenten prayer retreat for women will take place at St. Patrick Parish. The morning starts with Mass at 8:30 a.m. followed by a SoulCore class at 9 a.m. and Eucharistic adoration at 10:30 a.m. No fitness level or experience is required for SoulCore, which combines the prayers of the rosary with core strengthening, stretching and functional movement. Participants should wear comfortable clothes and bring a fitness mat, towel or blanket. Chairs will be provided for those who wish to participate from a seated position. No cost to attend. Contact Jacinta Hamilton with questions at jacintamhamilton@gmail.com.

Newton — Sacred Heart Parish is hosting a chili cook-off with live entertainment at 6 p.m. To register your chili call 641-792-2050 and ask for Michelle. Prizes will be awarded for spiciest, people’s choice and most unique.

Feb 22

Preston — Ss. Mary & Joseph Parish is hosting an omelet, pancake and sausage breakfast from 7:30 a.m.-noon at St. Joseph Catholic Church. The event includes a bake sale and silent auction. Price is $12 for adults and $6 for children ages 6-12. Children ages 5 and under eat free.

Feb 26

Iowa City — The Faith Speakers Forum series at St. Wenceslaus Parish will feature a talk from Father David Paintsil at 7 p.m. Father Paintsil will highlight how the rosary becomes a powerful tool for evangelization when combined with strategic use of digital media. There is no cost to attend.

Feb 28

Davenport — Renewal day for persons with diverse disabilities, friends, family and caregivers is from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the Our Lady of Victory Parish Center. Lunch will be served. Attendance is limited. For more information or to get registration and authorization forms call the parish office at 563-391-4245.

Wilton — A trivia night will be held at St. Mary Parish in Wilton. Parish Hall doors open at 5:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. $10 per person; participate in a team of up to 8 people; singles welcome. Proceeds will benefit youth ministry. To register or for more information contact Jean Semsch at 563-340-3327 or fourjsem@netins.net.

March 1-3

Bettendorf — Our Lady of Lourdes Parish and St. John Vianney Parish will host a Lenten mission on the Sacred Heart of Jesus three consecutive evenings from 6:30-8 p.m. The March 1 and 3 events will take place at Our Lady of Lourdes. The March 2 event will take place at St. John Vianney.

March 6-8

Davenport — The Assumption Knight Players will present Grease March 6 and 7 at 7 p.m. and March 8 at 2 p.m. in Sunderbruch Auditorium. Cost is $10 for adults, $8 for students and senior citizens.

March 1

Coralville — Deacon candidates Jorge Lopez, Matt Staab and Dennis Uhl will discuss their experiences and thoughts on their trip to the US- Mexico border during a presentation and Q&A at St. Thomas More Parish at 3 p.m.

Lone Tree — St. Mary parishes of Nichols and Lone Tree are hosting a pancake breakfast from 8 a.m.-noon at the Lone Tree American Legion. A free will donation will be accepted. Packages of 12 sausage patties will also be available for purchase.

March 7

Iowa City — A morning retreat for men will take place from 8 a.m.-noon at St. Patrick Parish. Cost is $20; free for students (must be 18 or older). Breakfast and snacks included. Register by March 2 at stpatsic.com.

March 14

Iowa City — Sidewalk Advocates for Life training offers a comprehensive training course in peaceful and prayerful sidewalk advocacy that seeks to reach the woman’s heart and supply her needs so she can confidently choose life. Training will take place from 9 a.m.-noon at St. Wenceslaus Parish. Lunch will be provided, and a free will offering will be accepted to cover the cost of materials. RSVP at JCRTL.org or email director@jcrtl.org by March 12.

March 13-14

The St. Patrick Society is hosting a bi-state parade, luncheon, Irish Mother of the Year contest and scholarship program. Details for all St. Patrick’s weekend events can be found at stpatsqc.com.

March 15

Farmington — St. Boniface Parish is hosting its annual bingo and lunch fundraiser with Mass at 10 a.m., lunch at 11 a.m. and bingo at noon. A free will donation will be accepted for the maidrite/soup lunch.

March 21-22 – Iowa Catholic Youth Conference (ICYC)

Cedar Rapids -The fifth-annual Iowa Catholic Youth Conference (ICYC) in March will feature fellowship, faith-building opportunities and performances by The Scally Brothers. The Archdiocese of Dubuque and the Diocese of Davenport are co-sponsoring the event, themed “BE REAL. BE ALIVE.”

EPIC, an event for high school-aged youth, will take place March 21 from 5:30-9 p.m. at St. Ludmilla Parish in Cedar Rapids. Admission is $25 and includes a pizza party dinner. Register at https://davenportdiocese.org/epic. Participants are welcome to come early and celebrate Mass with parishioners at 4 p.m.

The conference for middle school-aged youths and their parents will take place March 22 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at St. Ludmilla. Cost is $50 per person through March 1. For more information or to register a family or parish group go to http://www.davenportdiocese.org/icyc

March 29

Davenport — St. Anthony Parish is hosting a spring/Lenten concert at 3 p.m. A dessert reception will follow. There is no cost to attend.

April 22

Burlington — A Eucharistic revival celebration will take place from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Burlington Memorial Auditorium. Speakers include Anna Grace Marino, Graeson Dall and singer/songwriter Steve Angrisano. Cost is $5, lunch provided.

CEW

Clinton — Jesus Christ, Prince of Peace Parish is hosting CEW weekend Feb. 20-22 (men). Registration is available at www.jcpop.org under Faith Formation. For more information mail cewprinceofpeace@gmail.com or phone Lonnie Tebbe at 563 357-3276.

Davenport — Our Lady of Victory Parish is hosting CEW weekends Feb. 20-22 (women) and March 6-8 (men). For more information contact Amanda (women) at 563-508-6055 or

amandamae86@gmail.com, or Greg (men) at 563-299-6402 or gnkwright@msn.com.

Davenport — St. Paul the Apostle Parish is hosting CEW weekend Feb. 27-March 1 (men). Applications are available at www.stpaulcatholicparish.org. For more information Joe (men) at 563-505-5207 or joeverdi@icloud.com

Riverside — The Iowa City Deanery is hosting CEW weekends at St. Mary Catholic Church. The women’s retreat will take place Feb. 20-22. The men’s retreat will take place Feb. 27-March 1. Access the women’s signup form at https://tinyurl.com/CEWWOMEN or the men’s signup form at https://tinyurl.com/CEWMENRIV

ONGOING

The St. Andrew of Crete Byzantine Catholic Outreach of Iowa celebrates a Divine Liturgy every third Sunday of the month at St. Patrick Church in Iowa City (Sacred Heart Chapel). Contact Father Bruce Riebe with questions at 440-227-5037.

A LIFE Runners Chapter is being started in the Quad Cities. Life Runners use prayer and teamwork to defend life from conception until natural death. Running optional… Faith required. If you are interested in becoming a charter member, go to https://band.us/n/ababAcndt3P8Q or call/text Al and Beth Budelier at 815-499-8010.

Online/Rock Island, Ill. — For a list of upcoming Benet House Retreat Center events go to www.smmsister.org/retreats.

Davenport — The St. Anthony Parish book study group recently began studying “Separation of Church and Hate” by John Fuglesang. The group meets Mondays at 6 p.m. in the parish center.

Davenport — The Catholic Messenger hosts a monthly podcast, Catholic Messenger Conversations. Listen to the podcasts at www.catholicmessenger.net/podcasting or on your favorite podcasting app.

The Catholic Service Board seeks new members to join the organization for fellowship, fun and to assist its endeavors to support the Kahl Home in Davenport and other nonprofit organizations. For more information about Catholic Service Board or for membership information, contact CSB Vice President Pam Brandt at

pambrandt8@gmail.com or 563-505-9305.

Online prayer groups at Our Lady of the Prairie meet weekly. Pray the Lectio Divina Tuesdays from 9-10 a.m. The centering prayer group meets Wednesdays from 1-2:30 p.m. Register at www.theprairieretreat.org or call 563-374-1092 for more information.

Online book studies at Our Lady of the Prairie begin soon and meet monthly. For a list of books and meeting times, go to www.theprairieretreat.org.

Prairiewoods Franciscan Spirituality Center in Hiawatha, Iowa focuses on the intersection of ecology, spirituality and holistic health in an effort to help people of all faiths and cultures improve their relationship with God, nature and others. Go to www.Prairiewoods.org for a list of upcoming retreats, or call 319-395-6700.

Project Rachel is a confidential, post-abortion healing ministry of the Catholic Church offering hope and healing to women and men hurting from past abortions. Call (563) 333-4107 Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Or, email projectrachel@diodav.org.

Natural Family Planning courses

Learn the Couple to Couple League method of Natural Family Planning (NFP), which gives couples the knowledge to track fertility signs as a way to achieve or avoid pregnancy. NFP is the only method of family planning approved by the Catholic Church and modern, symptom-based methods demonstrate an accuracy of about 99% in identifying times of fertility and infertility, according to the European Society for Human Reproduction and Embryology. Self-paced, online classes are available. Go to https://ccli.org/main-nfp/ or contact Al and Beth Budelier at (563) 324-7040 or elizabethimel@yahoo.com for more information.

The Iowa Catholic Conference (ICC) encourages you to sign up for its newsletter. The ICC is the official public policy voice of the bishops and Catholic Church in Iowa. Go to www.iowacatholicconference.org and click on “Join the Network.”

New Melleray Abbey in Peosta, Iowa, offers private discernment retreats. For more information contact Matt at MLM319656@gmail.com.

The Diocese of Davenport does not use GoFundMe to collect donations for any purpose. To make sure donated funds support parishes, schools, Upon This Rock, the Annual Diocesan Appeal, or other diocesan ministries, please give through the official and secure online platforms found on the diocesan website at www.davenportdiocese.org. This will ensure that every gift reaches its intended purpose. For any questions regarding donations pages or inquiries regarding giving to diocesan institutions, contact the Office of Stewardship at 563-888-4252 or Finance Department at 563-888-4365, or reach out directly to the parish, school, or ministry.