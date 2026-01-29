Sister shares stories in latest Messenger podcast

Sister Anthony Worrell

By Lindsay Steele
The Catholic Messenger

Sister M. Anthony Worrell, OSF, a member of the Franciscan Sisters of Christ the Divine Teacher, recently joined Catholic Messenger Conversations for a special Catholic Schools Week podcast.

Sister Worrell spoke about her vocation, her work teaching religion at Assumption Catholic High School in Davenport, and the spirituality of St. Francis.

Catholic Messenger Conversations is a podcast to engage listeners in issues that matter in our diocese.

Listen to Catholic Messenger Conversations podcasts at www.catholicmessenger.net/podcasting or find Catholic Messenger Conversations on your favorite podcasting app.

