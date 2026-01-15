Sister Andrea Giltner was an educator

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Sister Andrea Giltner, OSB, 97, died Jan. 8 at the monastery.

Sister Andrea (Mary Agnes) Giltner was born on Aug. 8, 1928, in Kewanee, Illinois, a daughter of Horace Allen and Winifred Agnes (Maupin) Giltner. She entered the Benedictine Community on Oct. 25, 1946. She made her first profession as a Benedictine Sister on July 12, 1948, and her final profession as a Benedictine Sister on Aug. 23, 1951.

Sister Giltner attended St. Joseph School-Peoria, Illinois; Academy of Our Lady-Peoria; St. Ambrose College-Davenport with a BA in education; University of Illinois-Champaign, Illinois with a master’s in education; DePaul University-Chicago; Rosary College-River Forest, Illinois; and Quincy College-Quincy, Illinois. She also did studies in special education at Loyola University-Chicago and Johns Hopkins University-Baltimore.

Sister Giltner’s ministry included teaching early education at Catholic grade schools in Illinois: Moline, Atkinson, LaSalle, Peoria and Monmouth; and in Munster, Indiana. She served as a resident advisor at St. Mary Academy-Nauvoo, Illinois, and as counselor at Assumption High School-Davenport. She worked at the Benedictine School for Exceptional Children and Adults-Ridgley, Maryland, and in social services in the Diocese of Peoria, Illinois.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held Jan. 13 in the Chapel of St. Mary Monastery. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island.

Memorials may be made to St. Mary Monastery, Rock Island.