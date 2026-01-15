On fire for the faith: Diocesan Catholics reflect on SEEK26 conference

By Lindsay Steele

The Catholic Messenger

College and high school students from the Diocese of Davenport joined thousands of young Catholics in Columbus, Ohio, for the annual SEEK conference earlier this month. The five-day event, which took place simultaneously in Columbus, Denver and Fort Worth, Texas, attracted more than 26,000 participants — a 24% increase from the previous year.

Bishop Dennis Walsh, attending his first SEEK conference, spent time with diocesan groups at the Columbus Convention Center. He said it was a “powerful moment of witness” to see so many young people gathered in a shared desire to grow in their relationship with Christ. “So often social media and regular media have created a narrative that the Church is in decline. However, contrary to those narratives, the Church is very much alive and well.”

The conference, hosted by the Fellowship of Catholic University Stu­dents (FOCUS), offers participants the opportunity to dive into prayer, adoration, Scripture and the sacraments; hear talks by Catholic speakers; and experience fellowship with other young Catholics.

SEEK26 centered on the theme “To the Heights,” a favorite exhortation of the recently canonized St. Pier Giorgio Frassati, an avid mountaineer and patron of young adults. Pope Leo XIV welcomed attendees with a prerecorded video message. Additional speakers included Father Mike Schmitz; Sister Mary Grace, S.V.; and Matt Fradd.

The variety of talks at SEEK helped University of Iowa student Kat Storch feel more confident in her relationship with God. “I was no longer unsure of so many things,” she said. “I went to SEEK hoping to answer questions I’d kept hidden or was too afraid to ask, and the talks I went to not only answered those questions, but answered other questions I didn’t even know I had.” Storch attended the Ohio conference with a group from Newman Catholic Student Center in Iowa City.

The sense of community at SEEK inspires student Savannah Waechter, who attended the conference for the first time last year. “Through my first SEEK experience, I was introduced to this vast community of people who thought just like me and believed in the same truths. Everyone is so genuine and kind and always willing to be there through each other’s walks through life. Knowing that I had a similar community in the Newman Center made it all the more exciting.”

Fellow undergrad Colin Olney said he was moved by the intelligence and compassion of religious sisters at the conference. “You don’t really see nuns and sisters that often. I hadn’t really interacted with them before the way I did at SEEK. I definitely have a new appreciation for religious sisters and religious life in general.”

A group of students, staff and alumni from St. Ambrose University in Davenport also attended the Ohio conference. “I had heard great things about it from my peers who had attended previous years,” said student Mallory Zeman. “I am always looking for ways to dive deeper into my faith.”

The joy at the conference was palpable, Zeman said. “Everyone had a smiling face and was so open to meeting new people. Everyone was so kind and I left with many new friends from across the country and around the world.” The conference was exactly what she needed to break through a spiritual dry spell, she added. “I left SEEK on fire for the faith and ready to share what I have learned with others and the St. Ambrose community.”

A group of students, teachers and families from Assumption High School in Davenport attended the conference. Though the conference originated as a college-focused event, it has grown to embrace Catholics from all walks of life. “We have a number of students who are mature in their faith and have significant takeaways from the SEEK experience,” said Principal Bridget Murphy. “Many (adult) attendees commented to members of our group how much they wished they could have had the experience of attending SEEK during high school.” It’s important for high school students to be confident not only in what they believe but to also have a strong sense of support in growing their Catholic faith in community, she added.

Student Anne Burchett experienced the conference with the Assumption group in 2025 and appreciated the opportunity to go again. A presentation from Harvard professor Arthur Brooks stood out this year because “he made me feel like he understands the young adults of today.” Participating in Eucharistic adoration with thousands of other Catholics was another highlight for Burchett.

Bishop Walsh said he is grateful that so many young people from the Diocese of Davenport were able to participate in “this wonderful opportunity of Church.”

Experience the conference at home

Recordings of Masses, talks and other presentations from SEEK26 are available for free at https://seekreplay.com/category/seek26

(OSV News contributed to this story.)